ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Week 16 Fantasy Football Recap: Broncos fire Hackett, Eagles remain fantasy's best team, Tua & Brady look bad

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhR1n_0juzfOWw00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to recap all of the NFL games that happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in week 16 of the NFL season, an important week for fantasy football matchups.

The guys kick off the podcast with breaking news that the Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett before recapping Denver’s ugly loss to the Rams on Sunday. They also dive into the other Sunday games, including another bad outing from Tua and Tom Brady looking a lot like 2011 Tim Tebow.

While talking through the Saturday games, Matt marvels at the WR clinic put on by DeVonta Smith and CeeDee Lamb while Scott gives credit to Daniel Jones for having a very under-the-radar season despite playing well for the Giants.

Steve Walks might be earning the head coaching job in Carolina, and Matt and Scott are both rooting for the Panthers to win the NFC South and make it to the playoffs. Also, wasn’t it fun to see the Buffalo Bills win with their running game for once?

When we get to some of the less interesting games, Matt and Scott call in some Christmas favors and skip talking about them. You’ll know which ones.

02:00 NEWS / Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett

06:20 Rams 51, Broncos 14

10:45 Packers 26, Dolphins 20

19:45 Buccaneers 19, Cardinals 16

27:00 Chiefs 24, Seahawks 10

29:20 Vikings 27, Giants 24

33:40 Cowboys 40, Eagles 34

39:55 Panthers 37, Lions 23

46:30 Bengals 22, Patriots 18

52:55 Bills 35, Bears 13

54:10 Steelers 13, Raiders 10

56:10 49ers 37, Commanders 20

60:00 Texans 19, Titans 14

60:30 Saints 17, Browns 10

60:40 Ravens 17, Falcons 9

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Action News Jax

Tua Tagovailoa showed 'no visible signs' of concussion vs. Packers, says NFL medical chief Allen Sills

Tua Tagovailoa entered the NFL's concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he apparently sustained and played through a head injury against the Green Bay Packers. The incident raised two key questions: Why wasn't Tagovailoa's injury identified during the game, and should he continue play football this season after multiple head injuries? The NFL and the NFLPA's top doctors addressed both questions on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Action News Jax

Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
Action News Jax

Titans end Ryan Tannehill's season, placing veteran QB on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans effectively ended veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill's season by placing him and two others on injured reserve Thursday. Tannehill last played Dec. 18 in a loss at the Los Angeles Chargers where he finished the game despite re-injuring his right ankle in the first quarter. The 11-year veteran was carted to the locker room where his ankle was taped up, and he returned to finish the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark

As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
Action News Jax

AP source: Titans start Dobbs, not Willis at QB vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says that the Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys instead of rookie Malik Willis. The Titans' third-round pick out of Liberty, WIllis had been expected to make his fourth...
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren reportedly a finalist to be Chicago Bears president

Could Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren be heading back to the NFL?. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Thursday that Warren is a "strong candidate" to be the next president/CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren is one of the finalists for the position and has even interviewed in person, according to Thamel. The search is expected to wrap up in a matter of weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Action News Jax

Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend's trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back....
MIAMI, FL
Action News Jax

Thursday Night Football live tracker: Cowboys visit Titans looking to keep pressure on Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans meet on Thursday Night Football with plenty at stake for both teams. The Cowboys need to win to avoid clinching the NFC East for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Titans are looking for momentum going into their Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is shaping up to be a de facto AFC South championship game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview

Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.

Comments / 0

Community Policy