Charleston, SC

counton2.com

Mount Pleasant PD to conduct NYE traffic checkpoints

Mount Pleasant PD to conduct NYE traffic checkpoints. CPD investigating armed robbery at Knight’s Grocery. Gas prices to fall 50 cents in 2023, experts predict. The yearly national average price of gas is projected to be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023 than 2022, according to data from GasBuddy.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Waterline repairs to impact traffic near Towne Centre

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures will be in effect along a portion of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant as crews begin repair work on a waterline. Beginning December 29 at 9:00 p.m., the far-right lane of Highway 17 north near Belk Drive will be closed. The closure...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Crews respond to Johns Island structure fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday night to a structure fire on Johns Island. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 6:45 p.m. for a fire near the intersection of River Road and Brownswood Road. As of 7:15 p.m., the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSO investigating fatal West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a fatal single-car crash in West Ashley. According to CCSO, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. Deputies believe the driver was traveling north on Etiwan Avenue when he...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

counton2.com

WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud

An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped …. An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. 2YH: How...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Charleston Police help rescue several balls caught in tree

CHARLESTON, SC (WWAY) — The Charleston Police Department responded to a unique tree rescue recently. Members of the Department used ingenuity and a lot of duct tape to retrieve several balls stuck in a tree. Officers Wendt, Gonzales and DiSalvo saved an entire litter of balls for a young...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Critically-injured driver rescued after T-bone crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities rescued a driver who was trapped and seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the crash at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road. Initial reports were that a vehicle had been T-boned and that one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.
BURTON, SC

