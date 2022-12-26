Read full article on original website
2 adults, 4 children displaced after North Charleston house fire: NCFD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston fire officials say two adults, four children, and some pets were displaced after a house fire Thursday morning. Two cats and a turtle were rescued and survived, however, one cat did not make it, fire officials said. The fire occurred around 10...
Mount Pleasant PD to conduct NYE traffic checkpoints
Mount Pleasant PD to conduct NYE traffic checkpoints. CPD investigating armed robbery at Knight’s Grocery. Gas prices to fall 50 cents in 2023, experts predict. The yearly national average price of gas is projected to be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023 than 2022, according to data from GasBuddy.
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
Waterline repairs to impact traffic near Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures will be in effect along a portion of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant as crews begin repair work on a waterline. Beginning December 29 at 9:00 p.m., the far-right lane of Highway 17 north near Belk Drive will be closed. The closure...
Traffic light outage impacting traffic in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Mount Pleasant say an issue with traffic lights is impacting traffic on Thursday afternoon. Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hungry Neck Boulevard and Venning Road. Police say motorists should avoid the area until the lights are fixed.
Driver dies after colliding with tree in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree along Highway 402 in Berkeley County. The crash happened near Three Mile Road on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m., according to Cainhoy Fire and Rescue. First responders found one vehicle had suffered heavy damage after crashing into a tree. Officials said the […]
Reward doubled to $50K for information on massive blaze at Johns Island apartment complex
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The property owner of a Johns Island apartment complex devastated by a fire in late November is increasing the potential payout for anyone who comes forward with information. Stono Oaks Apartments LLC initially offered $25,000 for information that led to the arrest(s) of the...
Crews respond to Johns Island structure fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Tuesday night to a structure fire on Johns Island. According to Charleston County Dispatch, the call came in around 6:45 p.m. for a fire near the intersection of River Road and Brownswood Road. As of 7:15 p.m., the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office...
Investigators determine cause of N. Charleston house fire; family, pets displaced
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says the Monday afternoon house fire that displaced a family along with other animals was caused by an unattended candle. Charleston County dispatch was called around 2:15 p.m. about a smoke alarm activated on Stratton Drive. The first firefighters on...
CCSO investigating fatal West Ashley crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a fatal single-car crash in West Ashley. According to CCSO, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. Deputies believe the driver was traveling north on Etiwan Avenue when he...
Deputies: One dead in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after one person died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Officials say the crash happened on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive. EMS crews took the driver to an area hospital where the driver was pronounced dead.
WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped in pluff mud
An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped …. An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to save a Blue Heron that had become trapped in pluff mud. 2YH: How...
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are investigating a crash Tuesday morning that left one person dead in West Ashley. The driver of a Nissan car was traveling north on Etiwan Drive when, at around 6 a.m., he crashed into a ditch near Melrose Drive, according to CCSO. More than three hours later, a witness happened upon the scene and alerted authorities.
Charleston Police help rescue several balls caught in tree
CHARLESTON, SC (WWAY) — The Charleston Police Department responded to a unique tree rescue recently. Members of the Department used ingenuity and a lot of duct tape to retrieve several balls stuck in a tree. Officers Wendt, Gonzales and DiSalvo saved an entire litter of balls for a young...
Injured dog found abandoned inside cardboard box in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An injured dog was left abandoned inside a cardboard box just days before the Christmas holiday. The dog, who was in critical condition, was left outside the Charleston Animal Society’s gates off Remount Road in North Charleston around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. She was found the following morning. The animal society […]
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
Critically-injured driver rescued after T-bone crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities rescued a driver who was trapped and seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday to the crash at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road. Initial reports were that a vehicle had been T-boned and that one of the drivers was unconscious and trapped, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.
Police investigating deadly shooting at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting at a motel in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the Stayover Lodge off McMillian Avenue shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to a report, an employee at […]
Charleston PD investigating late-night armed robbery at Knight’s Grocery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery incident occurred at Knight’s Grocery Wednesday night. According to CPD, the incident happened just after 11 p.m. when the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the store clerk and left the location with “some amount of cash.” No arrests have been […]
Charleston PD searching for missing juvenile last seen in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are working to locate a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) are looking for Janae Brown, who was last seen in the West Ashley area on Monday, Dec. 26. She was reported as a runaway through the Department of Social...
