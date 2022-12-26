Read full article on original website
This Is The Biggest House In California
It has five swimming pools and a 50-car garage.
The Cheapest Place to Live in California
With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
California’s population keeps shrinking
California will always be a popular destination for tourists and those looking to move away from extreme seasonal weather in other parts of the country. The state’s population, however, continues to decline, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures released last week showed California’s resident population at 39,029,342 in July 2022, […]
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog: reports
Monica De Leon, a U.S. citizen from San Mateo, California, is missing and was potentially kidnapped while walking her dog in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, last month.
25% of U.S. Homebuyers Want To Move — This State Is the Top Destination
Rising housing costs due to inflation and high interest rates have been the new normal, pushing Americans to look for cheaper places to live. And now, a new Redfin survey found that 24% of homebuyers...
California man trying to steal goat shot by elderly homeowner, arrested
An elderly homeowner in California shot a man who tried to steal a goat from his property giving authorities time to arrive at the scene and arrest him.
Minimum wage about to rise in 23 states and 41 cities
Many of the nation's lowest-paid workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing on New Year's Day in 41 cities — 28 of them in California — and 23 states. Later in 2023, another five states and 22 cities and counties will hike their baseline rate, according to the National Employment Law Project, a worker rights group.
Sacramento Bee Claims Prop. 187 ‘Sought to Ban Immigrants From Receiving Social Services’
A Sacramento Bee reporter made a serious false claim in an article Monday highlighting California’s four newest Latino GOP state lawmakers being barred from the Latino Caucus because they are Republicans. The Globe wondered, “What about equality, equity, tolerance and inclusivity?”. However, in the article, the reporter lied...
California Woman, 29, Went Missing in Mexico After Last Seen Walking Her Dog
Monica De Leon was last seen heading to a gym in Guadalajara, Mexico, a Facebook page created to find her said The friends and family of Monica De Leon are searching for her after she vanished during a trip to Mexico. A Facebook page titled "Help Us Find Monica De Leon" was started earlier this month in an effort to find the 29-year-old. According to the social media profile, De Leon was heading to a Fit4Life gym in the Guadalupe Fraction when she was allegedly "forced into...
International migration drove US population growth in 2022
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year’s 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad,...
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
Florida’s Population Is Now the Fastest-Growing in the U.S. According to New Data – What Are the Effects for Floridians?
Woman moving housePhoto byZachary Kadolph on UnsplashonUnsplash. On December 22, the U.S. Census Bureau released its latest analysis of population data and it has revealed what many Floridians knew already - that more Americans than ever before are moving to live in the Sunshine State.
Southern states grew fastest in 2022, Census data shows
Southern states as a whole grew by 1.1%, driven largely by both domestic and international migration.
Illinois’ annual population loss is accelerating
(The Center Square) – For the ninth consecutive year, Illinois lost population and the losses are accelerating. Overall, the United States grew by 0.4% over the past year that ended July 1. That’s 1.25 million additional people for a total of nearly 333.3 million nationwide. Most of the...
Florida Is Officially Our Fastest Growing State
A new U.S. Census report is in, and everyone who flocked to The Sunshine State in search of greener pastures during the pandemic have made things official. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida was the fastest growing state in the country from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. During that 12-month span, its population grew 1.9% to an estimated 22,244,823 residents.
Maine’s population continued to grow in 2022, fueled by new out-of-state residents
Maine’s population continued to grow in the last year, fueled by pandemic-era domestic and international migration that has added more than 20,000 people to the state’s total since 2020, according to newly released Census figures. The state’s population stood at 1,385,340 on July 1, 2022, up by 8,102...
Oregon Population Declines for First Time Since 1983, When Timber Was Ailing
Oregon’s population shrank in 2022 for the first time since 1983, when the state’s timber industry was in recession and President Ronald Reagan campaigned at local sawmills, promising that the economy would rebound soon. In the year ending July 1, 2022, Oregon’s population fell 0.4% to 4,240,137 from...
Arizona and Texas Are The Most Popular States To Raise a Family, Here's Why
Nearly one in five families in the U.S. is considering a move in 2023. More than one in four have already moved or are considering moving before the end of 2022. Why? Affordability.Between inflation,
The U.S. population is finally growing again—but not because Americans are having more kids
After nearly flatlining last year, census data suggests US population growth may be back on track again.
Texas is now home to 30 million people
TEXAS, USA — Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.
