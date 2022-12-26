ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California’s population keeps shrinking

California will always be a popular destination for tourists and those looking to move away from extreme seasonal weather in other parts of the country. The state’s population, however, continues to decline, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Figures released last week showed California’s resident population at 39,029,342 in July 2022, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Minimum wage about to rise in 23 states and 41 cities

Many of the nation's lowest-paid workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing on New Year's Day in 41 cities — 28 of them in California — and 23 states. Later in 2023, another five states and 22 cities and counties will hike their baseline rate, according to the National Employment Law Project, a worker rights group.
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

California Woman, 29, Went Missing in Mexico After Last Seen Walking Her Dog

Monica De Leon was last seen heading to a gym in Guadalajara, Mexico, a Facebook page created to find her said The friends and family of Monica De Leon are searching for her after she vanished during a trip to Mexico. A Facebook page titled "Help Us Find Monica De Leon" was started earlier this month in an effort to find the 29-year-old. According to the social media profile, De Leon was heading to a Fit4Life gym in the Guadalupe Fraction when she was allegedly "forced into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. That represented a growth rate of 168% over the previous year’s 376,029 international migrants, with every state gaining residents from abroad,...
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 104.7

2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota

Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
MINNESOTA STATE
InsideHook

Florida Is Officially Our Fastest Growing State

A new U.S. Census report is in, and everyone who flocked to The Sunshine State in search of greener pastures during the pandemic have made things official. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida was the fastest growing state in the country from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. During that 12-month span, its population grew 1.9% to an estimated 22,244,823 residents.
FLORIDA STATE
KVUE

Texas is now home to 30 million people

TEXAS, USA — Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy