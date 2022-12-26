ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s the latest update on road conditions

By Taylor Mitchell
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With snow falling and roads icing over in the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday, law enforcement agencies warned residents to stay off the road if possible due to the hazardous conditions.

Roads slowly began reopening in several areas on Monday, but authorities still urged drivers to use extreme caution on back roads and shaded areas that could still be slick.

DeKalb County

Huntsville Police says not to call for minor accidents due to high call volume

According to the DeKalb County EMA, state highways have now been treated and are passable. Mountain Gap Roads have been chipped and are passable.

County Road 140, County Road 85, County Road 27, County Road 52, County Road 88, County Road 81 and County Road 83 are also open.

Drivers are still advised to use caution when traveling on the roadways.

Jackson County

The Travel Advisory for Jackson County has been lifted, but the Jackson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said Woodville Hill is still iced over & barricaded.

Frozen pipe bursts into spectacle near Redstone Arsenal

Lawrence County

According to Brian Covington, Chief Deputy of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the following roadways were deemed “hot spots” and remain slick:

• County Road 460

• Highway 20 between Hillsboro and Trinity

• Highway 33

• Highway 36

• Highway 157 N heading towards the Colbert County line

Covington’s latest update said the agency responded to eight crashes as a result of the icy road conditions Tuesday night.

You can find more updates regarding Lawrence County roads here .

Limestone County

The latest update from the Limestone County EMA simply urged drivers to use caution on all roads, with areas in the southeastern part of the county and anywhere along Highway 72 east of Interstate 65 being of most concern.

Madison County

According to the latest updates from the Huntsville Police Department , Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison Police Department , the following roads are closed due to icy conditions:

• Pulaski Pike from Kelly Cemetery Road to Amberlee Lane

• All roads in the City of Madison have been deemed impassable

• Bankhead Parkway

• Chapman Mountain

• Green Mountain Road (south end) in Madison

• Hobbs Island Road (open, but extremely treacherous)

• Keel Mountain Road in Madison

• Mountain Gap Road

• Old Monrovia Road

• Sparkman Drive (Warrior Drive to Pulaski Pike)

• U.S. Highway 431 South between Bassett Street and Dug Hill Road

• Slaughter Road

• Jeff Road at Sealy Road

• Plummer Road between Research Park Boulevard and Jordan Lane

• Oakwood Avenue in the area of Clubview Drive is impassable

Cecil Ashburn Drive reopened at noon Tuesday. Vehicles that were blocking lanes of travel have been moved to the Land Trust parking lot.

Elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, Interstate 565 and Research Park Boulevard have reopened, but are down to one lane in each direction.

Marshall County

According to the Marshall County EMA, State highways inside Arab City limits (US HWY 231+AL HWY 69) are mostly clear with the exception of some icy patches. Secondary streets still have icy spots.

Major portions of Grant Mountain Road were deemed impassable, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office .

Morgan County

Law enforcement officials, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), say the following roadways are closed, impassable, or should be used only with extreme caution:

• The interstate and the Tennessee River Bridge traffic is flowing.

• Hudson Memorial Bridge is moving without issue.

• Apple Grove Road in Union Hill near Brewer High School (open, but use caution)

• Highway 36 in Lacey’s Spring has improved and traffic is flowing cautiously.

• U.S. Highway 231 still has icy patches, but traffic is flowing.

• The problem areas that remain are the secondary roads, which may be impassable.

The Morgan County EMA had this to say:

“Roadway is clear and moving. Got word that 231 from Morgan City to Apple Grove road is still solid ice. There [are] several cars and trucks pulled over on the sides of the road. Use caution in this area. ALDOT only salted the mountain portion of 231.”

Drivers are asked to avoid these areas if at all possible and to use extreme caution if forced to drive in the areas.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

