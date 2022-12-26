ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomes 18 rescued dogs

The Humane Society for Southwest Washington welcomed the arrival of 18 dogs that were rescued from Yreka, California. On Dec. 8, two volunteers from the Humane Society embarked on a six-hour drive through winter weather, crossing snowy mountain passes to pick up the transport dogs and start the journey back to Vancouver, stated a news release.
VANCOUVER, WA
OREGON TO ISSUE $71 MILLION IN EMERGENCY SNAP BENEFITS

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrution Assistance Program benefits will receive emergency allotments in January. A release from the Oregon Department of Human Services said the federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
OREGON STATE
Paid Leave for all workers will lift off in 2023

Oregon is joining the ranks of states providing paid leave for all workers. In January, employees and employers will begin paying into the program. Workers will be able to apply for benefits in September. Karen Humelbaugh, director of the Paid Leave Oregon program for the Oregon Employment Department, said the...
OREGON STATE
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
SALEM, OR
Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?

A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
OREGON STATE
Federal data confirms Oregon spike in homelessness

A recently released national report shows the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has remained relatively steady since 2016 despite the pandemic. The report also shows what most Oregonians already know: The number of people sleeping on the streets in this state has spiked. There were 582,462 people sleeping on...
OREGON STATE
Superintendent of Oreogn Expects Break Would Reduce Disease

Superintendent of Oregon: Since October, Oregon has been dealing with an increase in the number of viruses that affect the respiratory system. The Oregon Health Authority held a news conference on December 8 to discuss the growing demand for medical care professionals in the state as well as the increasing effect of respiratory viruses such as RSV, influenza, and COVID. One of the things that are causing worry is the rise in the number of infections among youngsters, who have historically had higher rates of respiratory illness.
OREGON STATE
Amtrak to reduce fares for Oregon stops

Amtrak announced, Tuesday, that starting January 4, 2023, Oregon riders will start seeing reduced fares for Oregon routes. “We looked at the high cost of driving on I-5 in the Willamette Valley and realized we could offer something better,” said Karyn Criswell, ODOT Public Transportation Division administrator. “The rates are more affordable, the ride is extremely comfortable and it’s much more relaxing than fighting traffic.”
OREGON STATE

