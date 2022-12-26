Read full article on original website
DC Distributing will highlight latest metal edgebands at 2023 Closets Expo
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – DC Distributing will display its expanded metal edgebanding collection at the 2023 Closets Expo, co-located with Wood Pro Expo, Fla., at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The two-day expo, April 13 and 14, is preceded by a full day conference on April 12.
Preserve farmland in Palm Beach County
"If we squander the ecological capital of the soil, the capital on paper won't much matter." - Wes Jackson, president emeritus of the Land Institute. I am baffled. Twice since I have lived in Palm Beach County, a 40-year resident, I have voted to preserve the Agricultural Reserve. I believe one was an actual amendment to the county referendum. Both of these votes won significant percentages of the population’s approval; well over the amount needed to put into law.
Downtown West Palm Seaside Leaders Ask for ‘Timeout’ on New Marijuana Dispensaries – Industrial Observer
In a rare bit of pushback against the explosive growth of Florida’s medical marijuana Industry leaders in Downtown West Palm Beach are asking the city to hold approvals of new dispensaries. However, it’s unclear if state law allows the city to make such a move — and whether it...
Liquivida Wellness Center: A One-Stop-Shop for Health and Wellness in Coral Springs
A blend of a spa and a modern medical office, a new Coral Springs business offers a wide array of health and wellness services to suit every lifestyle. Located at 9228 Wiles Road in the Royal Eagle Plaza, Liquivida Wellness Center’s mission is to help people feel younger, more energetic, and in control of their health, according to Emmanuel Trenche, chief marketing officer.
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
The local lifestyle destination recently unveiled a fabulous foursome of new spots for shopping and dining The post Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Stores, bakery open at Wellington Green
Three new businesses have opened at The Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch — A gift and novelty retailer, BoxLunch opened on Oct. 22. Known for providing free meals to people in need for every $10 customers spend, the 2,373-square-foot store showcases collections of pop culture-themed merchandise, ranging from T-shirts and accessories to collectibles and home goods. Info: 561- 437-6106 or boxlunch.com.
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Riviera Beach-Based Marching Band Gets More Celebrity Assistance
Several kids in the SOS (Sounds of Success) Community Marching Band out of Riviera Beach were given a post-Christmas shopping spree at Target, paid for by R&B singer Mark Morrison, known for his 1990s hit single "Return of the Mack."
No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters made […]
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
Southwest passengers face pricey alternatives
Another round of canceled flights by Southwest Airlines left many travelers waiting or looking for other flights Wednesday.
Free history festival returns to downtown Fort Pierce Jan. 14
Treasure Coast history will come alive in downtown Fort Pierce on Saturday, Jan. 14, as the 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival is celebrated. This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Street in front of the Sunrise Theatre, 117 S. Second St.. Besides historical exhibitions outside the theater, the festival also features three presentations inside the theater, all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023. For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward. In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of...
Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations
Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
A third north county hospital? Palm Beach Gardens planners recommend complex at Alton
PALM BEACH GARDENS – Northern Palm Beach County residents may soon have three major hospitals available to them within an 8-mile drive. The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board has agreed unanimously to recommend that the city council approve plans for a hospital with up to 300 beds in the Alton neighborhood along Donald Ross Road.
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
New Glucose Monitoring Policy For Palm Beach County School Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is preparing to approve a new policy for students who are diabetic or have any other reason to monitor glucose during the day. The policy brings the school district into compliance with Florida […]
