MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023. For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward. In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of...

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO