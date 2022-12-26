ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Search for escapees from Mississippi prison continues. Officials believe they were seriously injured in escape.

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Officials say they believe the inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison were seriously injured during the escape.

Hinds County authorities have issued warrants for the arrest of Tyler Payne, 31, and Traverro McElroy, 36, who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Christmas Eve night but were not discovered missing until Christmas morning.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the inmates likely exited the detention center through a damaged door and then were able to climb over a fence. Jones said evidence shows that the inmates were seriously injured during the escape.

Jones said one detention officer has been placed on leave with pay after a preliminary review indicated possible policy violations during and after the escape.

Jones said they believe at least one of the escapees stole a nearby church van, which was stolen Christmas Eve night. On Christmas Day, authorities recovered the stolen van, which was found in a lake outside of Dallas.

Jones said Payne has ties to northeast Texas. Jones said it is unclear if the two inmates are still together, but hasn’t ruled out the possibility.

McElroy was being held on murder and being in possession of a firearm charges. Payne was being held on armed carjacking charges. Jones said that Payne had previously escaped from a jail in Oklahoma.

Jones said both men should be considered dangerous.

Warrants have been issued for both escapees and have registered with a national crime database.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees should call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

