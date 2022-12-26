Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
7-year-old injured in house fire dies
A holiday house fire in Omaha has turned deadly and questions remain. The Omaha Police Department confirming that a seven-year-old girl injured in the fire has died. The Tuesday fire on the city’s south side, at 23rd and “S” streets, broke out about five in the morning and was called into 9-1-1 by a neighbor who saw the flames.
WOWT
Family nervous after house is crashed into twice
A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. 6 News was out with Nebraska Game and Parks Tuesday to test the safety of ice on Omaha's lakes. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire at 23rd and S Tuesday morning.
KETV.com
7-year-old girl dies from injuries after Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — The 7-year-old girl hurt in an Omaha house fire on Tuesday morning has died, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said crews found one person outside the house and two people inside...
KETV.com
Three people injured in three-car crash involving head-on collision Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured after a crash that included a head-on collision Thursday afternoon in Omaha. The three-car crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near N. 16th Street and Storz Expressway. According to authorities, one person was transported in critical condition and two people were transported in...
News Channel Nebraska
Injuries reported in post-Christmas house fire
Two days after Christmas, an Omaha house fire has apparently sent three people to the hospital, at least one with reportedly serious injuries. The fire on the city's south side, at 23rd and "S" streets, broke out about five o'clock this morning. We're told a neighbor called 9-1-1, and that...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impacting many Nebraska roads west of York Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday. Troopers say drivers should be extra vigilant between the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55 if you’re in need of assistance....
iheart.com
C.B. Fire Makes Manawa Water Rescue
Two Omaha teens are hospitalized, but expected to be okay after they were pulled from the frigid waters of Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say the 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female had been walking on the frozen surface of the lake near some docks around 6 p.m. Monday when the ice gave way, sending them into the water.
WOWT
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT
BREAKING: 7-year-old dies from injuries sustained in house fire
An Omaha carwash is denying claims of damage to customers' cars. Hit-and-run victim memorialized; family hopes future deaths prevented. The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD rolls turbine into new Turtle Creek station. Updated: 7 hours...
WOWT
Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following Omaha apartments’ condemnation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One week after the City of Omaha condemned all 17 buildings at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex in northwest Omaha due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions, residents are facing new problems. “When I walked in, I was expecting to see my stuff here.”. 72-year-old Elsie Davis...
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
News Channel Nebraska
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
WOWT
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
WOWT
Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth police honor outgoing officers
PLATTSMOUTH - Plattsmouth police honored Bob Sorenson and Matt Watson for their work with the department before they head off to lead the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Sorenson has been with the police department since 2007 and has served as a school resource officer. Sorenson was elected sheriff in November with 100 percent of the vote.
WOWT
Monica Helm found dead in vehicle
Church latest victim of catalytic converter theft; city looking to state for help. Omaha's ordinance carrying penalties for stealing catalytic converters is now being pushed to go statewide. Aldrick Scott's attorney wants arrest warrant unsealed. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aldrick Scott's defense attorneys are asking a judge to unseal his...
News Channel Nebraska
Thousands in surveying equipment stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area said that surveying equipment was stolen from an Olsson Engineering employee's vehicle sometime within a six day time period. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched on a larceny call to an address near 70th St. and X St. for items that were stolen from a vehicle.
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
