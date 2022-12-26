Two Omaha teens are hospitalized, but expected to be okay after they were pulled from the frigid waters of Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police say the 17-year-old male and 17-year-old female had been walking on the frozen surface of the lake near some docks around 6 p.m. Monday when the ice gave way, sending them into the water.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO