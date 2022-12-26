Great Bend native Matt Keeley seemed destined for a future in basketball. That was evident one winter night in February 2000 when he hit a dramatic game-winning shot to win an overtime Homecoming game against rival Hays. It was more evident as he earned All-American honors as a player at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, and entered the coaching world. Since 2017, Keeley has been the first and only coach at Ottawa University Arizona (OUAZ).

