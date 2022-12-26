Read full article on original website
Summons pulled against man found vaping marijuana in hospital
HAYS, Kan. — The Hays, Kansas Police Department says they’ve resolved the case against a man who reportedly used a marijuana vape and THC paste in his hospital room. According to an article in the Wichita Eagle, Police were called to Hays Medical Center on December 16th. A hospital worker called police about a patient, 69-year-old Greg Bretz who was allegedly using a marijuana vape.
Kansas community helps make ‘Christmas miracle’ reality for Army serviceman, dog
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It was a long week for an Army servicemen in Kansas before the improbable happened just in time for Christmas. The search and eventual discovery of a dog named Hunter was a story that pulled on heartstrings. Hunter disappeared during a Dec. 17 hunting trip in central Kansas. What many deem “a Christmas miracle” happened on Christmas Eve with news that Hunter was found safe.
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver of Larned was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
GRAHAM CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man was killed Saturday evening in Graham County after he drove off the road and his vehicle flipped upside down. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, Ali Swanson, 40, of Salina, was driving eastbound on North Road when he failed to negotiate the corner at 255th Avenue. His vehicle, a 1996 Cadillac Deville, left the roadway, rolled, and came to a rest on its top.
Great Bend men arrested after drugs, guns found in Lane County traffic stop
Several men from Great Bend were arrested following a traffic stop in Lane County.
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Kansas drug bust nets $200,000 in meth, mushrooms, firearms and stolen Wichita truck
The sheriff’s office also recovered a stolen riding John Deere lawnmower.
KFC restaurant ‘closed for good’ in Great Bend
Anyone driving by the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Great Bend might have noticed several papers taped to the doors and windows. Those papers informed the public the store is closed for good. The KFC restaurant has been in Great Bend for 52 years after opening its doors in 1970.
Great Bend native building Arizona basketball program from ground up
Great Bend native Matt Keeley seemed destined for a future in basketball. That was evident one winter night in February 2000 when he hit a dramatic game-winning shot to win an overtime Homecoming game against rival Hays. It was more evident as he earned All-American honors as a player at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, and entered the coaching world. Since 2017, Keeley has been the first and only coach at Ottawa University Arizona (OUAZ).
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/21 - 12/26)
BOOKED: Jessica Martin on Barton County District Court case for Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, bond set at $40,000 C/S; and on Barton County District Court warrant for Contempt of Court, no bond set. BOOKED: Kevin Pekarek on two...
Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Coaches
On Wednesday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the coaching staff for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, which features 14 of this year’s most talented and respected coaches in the state. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on...
🎙Cheyenne Bottoms show: Manager Jason Wagner
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Dec. 21, 2022. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Crazy 8 Nutrition now serving drinks, shakes in Great Bend
Healthy drinks are all the rage. But sometimes, people just like to indulge in the sweeter stuff. A new business in Great Bend is offering both. Crazy 8 Nutrition opened its doors last week at 3812 10th Street. Owner Shayna Campbell says there's something for everyone in their drinks. "We...
