Savannah Alderwoman presents 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl

By Emily Dietrich
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Alderwoman At-Large Kesha Gibson-Carter is presenting the 3rd annual Kwanzaa Krawl highlighting the cultural significance of Kwanzaa.

The event will take place nightly on each day of Kwanzaa beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 1. There are several locations for participants to visit including Pooler and Tybee restaurants this year alongside Savannah favorites.

This weeklong event seeks to draw attention to local restaurants, artists, and vendors that support the Savannah African-American culture. Officials say that there will be activities for the kids as well as donations and proceeds collected throughout the week to benefit Save our Youth Savannah.

The weeklong celebration will wrap up with a Culmination event at Ms. Polly Cake Giant’s located at 2325 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA 31415.

For more information about the events, contact Alderwoman Gibson-Carter at 912.346.4230.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

