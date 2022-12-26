Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Star
The Chiefs are 13-3 and just beat the Broncos yet again. So why are we a bit concerned?
The Chiefs have another compelling gear to engage in the postseason, but not if they don’t fix a potential fatal flaw.
Tiebreaker Scenarios for AFC Teams Heading Into Week 18
With just one week left before the start of the playoffs, here’s how things are shaping up in the AFC.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Davante Adams breaks Raiders franchise record previously held by Hall of Famer
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams broke a franchise record previously held by a Hall of Famer in the team's 37-34 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Bucs go deep for the ‘biscuit’ on same day they honor Bruce Arians
TAMPA — Sunday afternoon’s tribute to Bruce Arians hardly was confined to a brief halftime ceremony. Each deep Tom Brady throw to Mike Evans — a connection mostly missing from the Bucs’ 2022 playbook — seemed an ode of sorts to the former Bucs coach, who formally became the 14th member of the franchise’s Ring of Honor.
