Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi

Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have been reported in Alcorn, Tippah, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Benton, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tate counties.

Wet snow is expected to continue falling until around 4 p.m. Monday. Another quarter of an inch of snow is expected in some parts of northeastern Mississippi.

Anyone traveling along I-55, I-269, or I-22, along with federal and state roads and highways in those counties, should expect slower traffic due to dangerous conditions.