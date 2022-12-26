ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have been reported in Alcorn, Tippah, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Benton, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, and Tate counties.

Wet snow is expected to continue falling until around 4 p.m. Monday. Another quarter of an inch of snow is expected in some parts of northeastern Mississippi.

Anyone traveling along I-55, I-269, or I-22, along with federal and state roads and highways in those counties, should expect slower traffic due to dangerous conditions.

Related
desotocountynews.com

Seven fatalities in holiday crashes

Seven Mississippi families saw tragedy over the Christmas holidays as their family members were victims of fatal crashes in the state. That’s according to the Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period Summary released Tuesday morning from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The period started at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle wreck delays traffic in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle wreck led to traffic delays in north Jackson Wednesday. The wreck occurred during the afternoon near North Highland Avenue and Charjean Drive. Our crews arrived on scene around 4 p.m. where multiple ambulances, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles were still present. According to...
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

Pontotoc Electric plans outage for some customers on Thursday

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA) will conduct a temporary power outage on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. According to PEPA, power crews will be working in the area and the outage is a safety precaution. In the event of bad weather,...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Homeless man died in cold weather trying to get to family

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Law enforcement still searching for missing Mississippi woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for missing 31-year-old Jolynne Redfearn. Redfearn is from northern Mississippi, and was on her way to work on December 13 in Jackson. No one has seen or heard from her since. The day before on December 12, she worked in Jackson...
JACKSON, TN
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WREG

Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
TENNESSEE STATE
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County snow scenes on Twitter

DeSoto County and the Mid-South saw an additional spot of snowfall Monday, as a system blew through the area. Most areas saw just short of an inch of snow, but it was enough to make for slick roads, causing some accidents, and some enjoyable winter scenes the day after Christmas Day.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

No injuries in Union County crash

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

