ID Sought For Person Of Interest After Trenton Woman's Body Found Along NJ Highway On Christmas
Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
Police investigate suspicious death of man, 62, in Overbrook home
OVERBROOK - A 62-year-old man has been found dead in an Overbrook home and police are calling the death suspicious. 19th District officers were called to the 900 block of Atwood Road Thursday, just before 5 p.m., for a death inside of a home. According to officials, a 62-year-old man...
Officials investigate arson after Christmas Eve fire at historic Old City building
OLD CITY - A historic building in Old City is the scene of arson, according to U.S. Park Rangers of Independence National Historic Park. U.S. Park Rangers say the fire happened around 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. An officer saw flames engulfing the basement of historic Carpenters Hall. MORE HEADLINES:. Multiple...
Injury accident closes all eastbound lanes on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp., N.J.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An accident on the Atlantic City Expressway has closed all eastbound lanes Thursday evening in Camden County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 38, in Winslow Township. Injuries have been reported, and possibly involving a child. Traffic is being rerouted to the westbound...
Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment
TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Several injured after oil tanker truck collision on Route 295 in Mt. Laurel
An oil tanker truck collided with at least two other vehicles in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.
DUI Montco Driver Crashed In School Parking Lot At Student Pickup: Police
Just after classes dismissed for the holiday break, a Montgomery County driver showed up to student pickup at Worcester Elementary School under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities say. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the school at 3017 Skippack Pike at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22,...
'I'm lost': Emotional vigil held for 22-year old killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - An emotional vigil for a 22-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia December 26. As the search continues for the driver, who just kept going, a balloon release was held at Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue Wednesday evening, where Roland White was hit by a driver and, police say, left for dead.
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
Decomposed Body Found In Garbage Bag In Trenton
December 27, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office told MidJersey.News that a decomposed body in a garbage bag…
Lehigh Teen Found 'Safe' Exactly Three Years After Going Missing: Police
A Lehigh County teenager who went missing exactly three years ago was found safely, authorities announced. Brody McEntee, who is now 15, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2019, when he was only 12 years old. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Allentown police said he had been located and was safe.
Driver injured when dump truck overturns in EHT
A driver was injured when his dump truck overturned leaving a construction site in Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday. Michael Boyer, 65, of Williamstown, was leaving the old Inn of the Dove site around 1:18 p.m., when the incident happened, police said. The body of the truck was not completely...
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
