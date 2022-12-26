ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bucks County man, 72, crashes into Mercer County apartment building, police say

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A 72-year-old Bucks County man was hospitalized after he reportedly drove into an apartment building in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Officials said Lawrence Township Police were alerted to the accident after receiving multiple 911 calls for the incident Wednesday afternoon, just after 1:30, on the 2600 block of Lawrence Road.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Police investigate suspicious death of man, 62, in Overbrook home

OVERBROOK - A 62-year-old man has been found dead in an Overbrook home and police are calling the death suspicious. 19th District officers were called to the 900 block of Atwood Road Thursday, just before 5 p.m., for a death inside of a home. According to officials, a 62-year-old man...
OVERBROOK, PA
Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment

TRENTON, NJ – Detectives with the Trenton Police Department and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating after a body was found inside a garbage bag inside an apartment in the city. Police said the body was found inside the multi-family home on Beatty Street. The apartment, one of three units in the home, was abandoned after the landlord had evicted the tenant, who was a hoarder. The body was found as the landlord was cleaning the apartment out. According to reports, the bag was thrown down a flight of stairs and the victim’s head popped out of the bag. The The post Body found in garbage bag inside empty Trenton apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim

Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
BEAR, DE
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

