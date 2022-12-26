Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois
(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, 65 district attorneys and sheriffs from around the state who filed lawsuits claiming the Pre-Trial Fairness Act was unconstitutional. ...
newsnationnow.com
Judge rules no-cash bail policy in Illinois unconstitutional
(NewsNation) — An Illinois judge has struck down portions of a state law that ended cash bail, delivering a win to prosecutors who argued the legislation would harm public safety. Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington is expected to issue his ruling Thursday morning, but the Kankakee County state’s attorney...
cwbchicago.com
Elimination of cash bail is unconstitutional, judge rules; Attorney general promises to appeal
On Wednesday, a Kankakee County judge ruled that the elimination of cash bail in Illinois’ sweeping criminal justice reform legislation known as the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional. Cash bail was scheduled to be eliminated statewide as of January 1. Thomas Cunnington, Chief Judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit, issued...
Illinois bail reform change blocked after judge rules portion of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional
States attorneys in 65 Illinois counties had challenged the new law in a hearing last week.
wyso.org
Illinois will become the first state to do away with cash bail
We turn to two states now that are making changes to law enforcement practices. On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end the cash bail system completely. As Mawa Iqbal from member station WBEZ reports, the state's Pretrial Fairness Act is part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package facing fierce Republican opposition.
Decision on Illinois ‘no-cash’ bail lawsuit expected Thursday
(WTVO) — Whether Illinois can legally end cash bail throughout the state awaits the decision of Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington. The no-cash bail provision is part of afety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, a measure approved by the General Assembly in January 2021 and signed by Gov. JB Pritzker this year. More […]
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Unless a judge steps in, Illinois is poised to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, expanding an approach that has seen some success across the country even as it’s been vilified here. In a barrage of attack ads before last month’s elections, the...
wlsam.com
New Year, New Laws in Illinois
The first of the year will see the enactment of new laws in the state of Illinois. University of Illinois Labor and Industrial Relations Professor, Michael Leroy, joins Andrea Darlas to talk about some of the new laws that will go into effect on January 1 and what they might mean for you.
WIFR
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Over 180 new laws will take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. From criminal justice reform to health care and education, there are plenty of changes you should know about before Sunday. The pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is the most popular law taking effect...
Big increase in out out-of-state patients six months after overturning of Roe: IL Planned Parenthood
Its been more than 6 months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and in Illinois, abortion clinics continue to be flooded with out of state patients looking for care.
9 New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Medical Bills in 2023
In a matter of days, nearly 200 new laws will take effect across Illinois. A chunk of the bills focus on the health and wellbeing of residents, and among them are some that could impact your medical bills in 2023. From state requirements for insurance companies to cover a wide...
vandaliaradio.com
Statement from State Senator Jason Plummer on the SAFE-T Act Ruling
SPRINGFIELD –State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement after parts of the SAFE-T Act were ruled unconstitutional by a circuit court. “It is good news for the people of Illinois and the law enforcement community that Illinois courts are challenging the egregious and dangerous mistakes of the Governor and his allies in the legislature. While there is no doubt more to come, I applaud the decision of this court, and will stand firm with the millions of Illinoisans who simply want to live in safe communities.”
Judge to determine what happens next with no cash bail
(The Center Square) – A controversial law ending cash bail Jan. 1 dominated Illinois' political debate in 2022. But implementation awaits a decision from a Kankakee County judge in a lawsuit brought by more than 60 state's attorneys from across Illinois. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or...
Illinois Year In Review: Voters approved labor amendment in 2022
(The Center Square) – Voters in 2022 approved changing the Illinois Constitution with the passage of Amendment 1. The top question on the November ballot asked voters to enshrine in the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages and work conditions, and prohibit laws regulating what can be negotiated. Amendment 1 was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast. ...
Pritzker continued COVID-19 ‘disaster’ proclamation for all of 2022
(WTVO) — Even though President Joe Biden announced earlier this year that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s virus-related disaster proclamation was in place throughout 2022. As of this report, Illinois has been under a coronavirus disaster edict since March 2020. As most states moved into the endemic stage of COVID-19, in […]
Illinois sees drop in population for 9th year in a row, according to Census data
CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022, but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period. West […]
nprillinois.org
State Week: The year in review
2022 saw Gov. JB Pritzker and Democrats win big at the polls, the state budget picture improved and the former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan, who maintain a decades-long grip on power, was indicted. Our traditional year end wrap-up show features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's...
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
Illinois Year In Review: Pritzker continued COVID-19 disaster all of 2022
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s most recent COVID-19 disaster proclamation continues through Jan. 8. He maintains the measure is needed to capture federal dollars. Since March 2020, Pritzker has issued 33 months worth of COVID-19 disaster proclamations that included dozens of executive orders. In February, Pritzker’s...
Comments / 0