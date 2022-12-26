ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

'Potential chaos' after judge strikes down cashless bail in parts of Illinois

(The Center Square) – After months of debate over the pros and cons of the criminal justice package known as the SAFE-T Act, a judge has ruled the ending of cash bail in Illinois is unconstitutional. But confusion remains because the decision only affects those counties that filed lawsuits challenging the measure. Judge Thomas Cunningham ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, 65 district attorneys and sheriffs from around the state who filed lawsuits claiming the Pre-Trial Fairness Act was unconstitutional. ...
Judge rules no-cash bail policy in Illinois unconstitutional

(NewsNation) — An Illinois judge has struck down portions of a state law that ended cash bail, delivering a win to prosecutors who argued the legislation would harm public safety. Kankakee County Judge Thomas Cunnington is expected to issue his ruling Thursday morning, but the Kankakee County state’s attorney...
Illinois will become the first state to do away with cash bail

We turn to two states now that are making changes to law enforcement practices. On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to end the cash bail system completely. As Mawa Iqbal from member station WBEZ reports, the state's Pretrial Fairness Act is part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package facing fierce Republican opposition.
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Unless a judge steps in, Illinois is poised to become the first state to completely eliminate cash bail, expanding an approach that has seen some success across the country even as it’s been vilified here. In a barrage of attack ads before last month’s elections, the...
New Year, New Laws in Illinois

The first of the year will see the enactment of new laws in the state of Illinois. University of Illinois Labor and Industrial Relations Professor, Michael Leroy, joins Andrea Darlas to talk about some of the new laws that will go into effect on January 1 and what they might mean for you.
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Over 180 new laws will take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. From criminal justice reform to health care and education, there are plenty of changes you should know about before Sunday. The pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is the most popular law taking effect...
Statement from State Senator Jason Plummer on the SAFE-T Act Ruling

SPRINGFIELD –State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement after parts of the SAFE-T Act were ruled unconstitutional by a circuit court. “It is good news for the people of Illinois and the law enforcement community that Illinois courts are challenging the egregious and dangerous mistakes of the Governor and his allies in the legislature. While there is no doubt more to come, I applaud the decision of this court, and will stand firm with the millions of Illinoisans who simply want to live in safe communities.”
Judge to determine what happens next with no cash bail

(The Center Square) – A controversial law ending cash bail Jan. 1 dominated Illinois' political debate in 2022. But implementation awaits a decision from a Kankakee County judge in a lawsuit brought by more than 60 state's attorneys from across Illinois. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or...
Illinois Year In Review: Voters approved labor amendment in 2022

(The Center Square) – Voters in 2022 approved changing the Illinois Constitution with the passage of Amendment 1. The top question on the November ballot asked voters to enshrine in the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages and work conditions, and prohibit laws regulating what can be negotiated. Amendment 1 was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast. ...
State Week: The year in review

2022 saw Gov. JB Pritzker and Democrats win big at the polls, the state budget picture improved and the former Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan, who maintain a decades-long grip on power, was indicted. Our traditional year end wrap-up show features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight's...
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State

At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
