Micah: 'Grade the Heart!' What Cowboys Star Says About Dallas - And to Eagles

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

“I credit y’all, bro. I know what y’all do,” the Cowboys' Micah Parsons said to the Eagles in a Jalen Hurts-related apology of sorts. “I already know what it is. You know, football players know. It’s all respect.”

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons has put into words what he thinks of the two teams that did battle on Christmas Eve, the two teams who might just be the best of the NFC.

On his own Cowboys, 40-34 winners over the Eagles on Saturday, he is speaking with pride about the way Dallas is built .

“Everyone gave relentless effort, non-stop, even when things didn’t go our way,'' he said. "You grade the heart, the effort, the gutsy performances to win games. The execution part you can fix, but the heart and effort, you can’t teach that.”

Well-said ... and a fine summation of how Dallas survived the NFC East showdown to stay alive in the divisional title chase.

And what about what Parsons' view on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who was injured and sidelined on Saturday ... but who found himself propelled into the news recently because Micah seemed to question his MVP candidacy in a way that caused him to wonder if he's the "most hated'' guy in Philly.

NFL Films has released film of Parsons’ postgame meeting with some Eagles to clear up those remarks.

“I credit y’all, bro. I know what y’all do,” Parsons says. “Going against you, Lane (Johnson), and then that defense, bro. I already know what it is. You know, football players know. It’s all respect.”

Jordan Mailata and Dallas Goedert seemed receptive to what amounts to a Parsons apology for what he had termed a "sh**t storm'' ... all coming as something that was fun while it lasted ... and if these teams clash again in the playoffs, something that in one form or another might be revisited.

