ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Windstorm leaves thousands without power in Snoqualmie Valley

NORTH BEND, Wash. — Thousands of residents in the Snoqualmie Valley were without power Wednesday afternoon after a windstorm Tuesday caused extensive damage to power lines in and around North Bend and Snoqualmie. Gerald Tracy, a spokesperson with Puget Sound Energy said they anticipate power to be restored to...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KOMO News

Thousands without power Wednesday morning after western Washington windstorm

SEATTLE — Strong winds battered western Washington on Tuesday, causing thousands of power outages across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Wind Warning for most of the region Tuesday afternoon until the winds died down early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 35-55 mph were reported...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Power companies, contractors expecting more outages and downed trees from winds

KING COUNTY, Wash. — With more strong winds on the way to Puget Sound, power companies like Seattle City Light are expecting more power outages — even downed power lines. “But the wind itself can actually cause what is almost like a galloping motion in the power lines or they can sway and connect, and that will also cause power outages,” Jenn Strang with Seattle City Light said.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

All Cascade passes open, more mountain snow expected Wednesday

The Puget Sound lowlands will get a slight break in the weather Wednesday, but travel over the Cascade passes could become difficult. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas of the Cascades from Whatcom to Lewis counties above 2,500 feet Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) said Stevens and Snoqualmie pass got 4-5 inches of new snow overnight, with another 2-5 inches of snow expected throughout the day.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

City, community coalition aid in South Park flood cleanup

SEATTLE, Wash. — Cleanup is underway in Seattle's South Park neighborhood following Tuesday's devastating floods, as city officials address ongoing drainage infrastructure work and long-term solutions to prevent future flooding. The water is gone, and now businesses and homeowners are starting to get a better picture of the damage....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Thousands affected by Eastside community power outages

MEDINA, Wash. — Thousands of residents in Medina and other nearby communities woke up without power on Monday morning. The East side has been one of the heavier hit areas from tree damage, according to Puget Sound Energy. This was due to a combination of strong winds, freezing rain, and the recent snow which led to trees falling on power lines.
MEDINA, WA
KING 5

Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
OLYMPIA, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision

Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
NORTH BEND, WA
KGW

King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia, Wash.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
OLYMPIA, WA
myeverettnews.com

King Tides Start Tuesday In Everett, Washington with Minor Flooding

To report urgent water, sewer, road or traffic control problems, call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 1. To report non-urgent water, sewer, road, or traffic control problems (including potholes), call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 2 to leave a message or submit a non-emergency service request online. Here’s the link to the City of Everett Public Works Page with more info.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy