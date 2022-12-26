KING COUNTY, Wash. — With more strong winds on the way to Puget Sound, power companies like Seattle City Light are expecting more power outages — even downed power lines. “But the wind itself can actually cause what is almost like a galloping motion in the power lines or they can sway and connect, and that will also cause power outages,” Jenn Strang with Seattle City Light said.

