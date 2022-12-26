Read full article on original website
Related
Rain, rapid snowmelt that threatened Whatcom is over. Here’s when the next storm arrives
Flooding was reported in Birch Bay, Sandy Point and at Gooseberry Point in Lummi Nation on Tuesday, and those areas were affected again Wednesday.
q13fox.com
Flooding in Snohomish County likely to create backlog at intermodal yard
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Widespread flooding in Snohomish County left an impact at the intermodal yard, where the Public Works division receives shipping containers to move trash. According to Snohomish County Public Works, they are doing okay with Tuesday's flooding, but they are warning that snow and wind events like...
KOMO News
Windstorm leaves thousands without power in Snoqualmie Valley
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Thousands of residents in the Snoqualmie Valley were without power Wednesday afternoon after a windstorm Tuesday caused extensive damage to power lines in and around North Bend and Snoqualmie. Gerald Tracy, a spokesperson with Puget Sound Energy said they anticipate power to be restored to...
Cleanup efforts underway after king tides lead to flood damage in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. — King tides caused major flooding across Western Washington. In Snohomish County we saw dozens of vehicles submerged in the floodwater, as well as people trying to brave those elements. The good news is much of that water has receded. “So right now there’s pretty high tides,”...
KOMO News
Thousands without power Wednesday morning after western Washington windstorm
SEATTLE — Strong winds battered western Washington on Tuesday, causing thousands of power outages across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Wind Warning for most of the region Tuesday afternoon until the winds died down early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 35-55 mph were reported...
Power companies, contractors expecting more outages and downed trees from winds
KING COUNTY, Wash. — With more strong winds on the way to Puget Sound, power companies like Seattle City Light are expecting more power outages — even downed power lines. “But the wind itself can actually cause what is almost like a galloping motion in the power lines or they can sway and connect, and that will also cause power outages,” Jenn Strang with Seattle City Light said.
q13fox.com
'All of our equipment started to float': Tides, rainfall cause chaos in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Floodwaters hit the Everett area especially hard on Tuesday morning. King tides, rain and swollen rivers from recent snowmelt created a dangerous situation in low-lying areas near the Snohomish River and by the shore. On Smith Island, the Hansen Boat Company was among the areas that...
q13fox.com
Flooding damages several businesses in Gig Harbor
Widespread flooding around the Puget Sound is impacting businesses in Western Washington. FOX 13's Franque Thompson is in Gig Harbor where water has flooded parking lots and streets.
whatcom-news.com
Another windstorm expected to hit Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office issued a wind advisory forewarning of wind gusts up 50mph. The wind advisory will be in effect between 1am tomorrow, Tuesday, December 27th, to 1am on Wednesday. The advisory statement says to expect sustained southeast winds of 30 to...
KOMO News
All Cascade passes open, more mountain snow expected Wednesday
The Puget Sound lowlands will get a slight break in the weather Wednesday, but travel over the Cascade passes could become difficult. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas of the Cascades from Whatcom to Lewis counties above 2,500 feet Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) said Stevens and Snoqualmie pass got 4-5 inches of new snow overnight, with another 2-5 inches of snow expected throughout the day.
Weather threats converge on Whatcom as new storm hits
U.S. Army Corps of Engineer specialists were inspecting levees along the Nooksack River system.
whatcom-news.com
Temps and wind gusts spike after midnight, 1,000s wake without power in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A weather station located in Ferndale reported a rise in temperature from 40°F to about 55°F and another on the Sandy Point spit reported an increase in sustained wind speeds from 15mph to 60mph. Both occurred shortly after 1am today, Monday, December 26th.
KOMO News
City, community coalition aid in South Park flood cleanup
SEATTLE, Wash. — Cleanup is underway in Seattle's South Park neighborhood following Tuesday's devastating floods, as city officials address ongoing drainage infrastructure work and long-term solutions to prevent future flooding. The water is gone, and now businesses and homeowners are starting to get a better picture of the damage....
KOMO News
Thousands affected by Eastside community power outages
MEDINA, Wash. — Thousands of residents in Medina and other nearby communities woke up without power on Monday morning. The East side has been one of the heavier hit areas from tree damage, according to Puget Sound Energy. This was due to a combination of strong winds, freezing rain, and the recent snow which led to trees falling on power lines.
King tide inundates South Sound park; could be higher Tuesday
TACOMA, Wash. — A king tide inundated a Pierce County park Monday morning and more low-lying areas could flood Tuesday. Much of the Browns Point Lighthouse was underwater after Monday morning’s king tide. No homes were threatened. But there is plenty of debris as the water slowly recedes.
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision
Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
KGW
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
myeverettnews.com
King Tides Start Tuesday In Everett, Washington with Minor Flooding
To report urgent water, sewer, road or traffic control problems, call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 1. To report non-urgent water, sewer, road, or traffic control problems (including potholes), call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 2 to leave a message or submit a non-emergency service request online. Here’s the link to the City of Everett Public Works Page with more info.
Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters. The Pelcic family was in Sandy Point when they saw a car smaller than theirs make it across water over Sucia Drive. So, they decided to go for it too.
Comments / 0