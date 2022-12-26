RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds will pass through the area overnight. Temperatures will not be as warm, but still above average with many in the 20s. Temperatures trend closer to average for the rest of the week with highs in the 30s to low 40s across the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday with a few snow showers possible at times. Friday will be mostly sunny.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO