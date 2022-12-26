ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

Donations for Knob Hill residents moved to Okemos church

By McKoy Scribner, Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FypO_0juzb3w600

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — A majority of people who were impacted by the fire at Knob Hill Apartments checked out of their temporary hotel rooms Monday morning.

It’s leaving many victims wondering what lies ahead for them.

Meanwhile, donations for the people impacted have a new location.

READ MORE: Fire rekindles at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos

The Faith Lutheran Church on Dobie Road opened its building to house items and give to those who lost everything.

“It’s been very touching, and we can’t thank everyone enough,” said Brianna Nelson, a former resident of Knob Hill.

This community isn’t one to stand by and watch. They take action.

READ MORE: Community helps out those impacted by Knob Hill fire

According to the Faith Lutheran Church’s Secretary Katie Love, teams from Okemos including the basketball team, the Action team, the Will team, teachers and community members are helping sort through donations that have been made.

“The people that were displaced from Knob Hill, all of those donations were initially taken to the Holiday Inn Express in Okemos,” said Love. “So, Faith Lutheran Church offered their large fellowship hall to house donations, and this is going to be a free store.”

According to organizers Monday, they have more stuff than they know what to do with.

“We don’t need any more donations right now we have plenty, but we will be reaching out to the community for very specific items needed if families come in, and need diapers, certain size clothing, we’ll reach out and get those,” Love said.

Despite that, those impacted by the deadly fire still have to start from square one.

1 found dead in Knob Hill Apartments fire

“It’s been overwhelming right now, not knowing what we need, not knowing what we’re going to get, but the support system’s been strong, and we have each other so that’s all that matters,” Nelson said.

That includes roommates Brianna Nelson and Miki Perpignani.

“I think the next steps are basically just trying to find another place for permanent housing and rebuild,” Perpignani said.

They added that they’re starting to look for a new place to live, which could take a while.

“We’re going to get a place together and take our animals and we’re just going to rebuild slowly. But the community’s help I think will have a lot of what we need, bare basics,” Nelson said. “Without you guys, without everyone, our families, just the community, the friends, everyone, we wouldn’t be okay.”

Organizers said it’s the least they could do.

READ MORE: How to donate to victims of the Knob Hill Apartments fire

“It’s everything, right? Our community jumped in so quickly, as you can see with all these donations, we just want to help,” said Love. “These are our friends, they’re our co-workers, they’re people we go to school with, so we want to help and just be there for them and their community.”

Starting Tuesday, those affected by the fire can pick up items needed from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Teen Falls Through Ice

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Record number of Redhead ducks spotted near Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Straits Area Audubon Society (SAAC) holds its Christmas Bird Count (CBC) from midnight to midnight each year. The annual collection of avian data shows not only a quantity of birds but helps track the different species. During the 2022 count, the SAAC reports spotting a record number of Redhead […]
SAINT IGNACE, MI
WLNS

SoS Jocelyn Benson Oath and Address

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Whitmer Oath and Inaugural Address

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

AG Dana Nessel Oath and Address

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

A chat with Michigan’s first gentleman

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – While Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer consistently grabs headlines, both here in the mitten state and nationally, her husband has rarely been seen in the spotlight. In fact, the elusive dentist Dr. Marc Mallory rarely speaks to media. But now, with a nudge from his gubernatorial wife, Dr. Mallory is sitting down […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy