Monongalia County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.Va. Public Broadcasting reporter released after DHHR pressure

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting has parted ways with one of its reporters after alleged retaliation from WVPB operational management and pressure from the Department of Health and Human Services. According to Amelia Knisely, a part-time reporter whose beat included public health, WVPB told her that her services...
Metro News

Blair says Senate will propose dividing DHHR into 3 separate agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice rejected the legislature’s plan earlier this year to split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into two agencies–now it appears the state Senate will propose a further split. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Thursday during an appearance on...
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

COVID hospitalizations spike after Christmas in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia over the last week, hospitalizations from the virus are beginning to increase following the Christmas holiday. “We’ve been very fortunate that over the last 11 days we have not had any fatalities related to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is the one agency that touches virtually every stage of your life, and lawmakers say it is broken. Fixing the agency is a top priority when the gavel falls on a new legislative session -- Jan. 11,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise; active cases up slightly, no new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia rose, while active cases increased slightly, and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients being treated for the virus on Wednesday was at 309 – up 45 from the previous day, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. Of those patients, 44 were in intensive care (up eight) and 11 were on a ventilator (unchanged.)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gov. Justice criticizes Christmas weekend power grid issues

CHARLESTON — Calls by West Virginia’s electric utilities over the Christmas weekend asking residents to conserve power during the record-breaking cold snap left Gov. Jim Justice seeing red. PJM Interconnection, which manages the electric grid for West Virginia and 12 other states plus Washington, D.C., issued a call...
WSAZ

W.Va. tax cuts remain uncertain in ‘23

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is flush with cash -- historic, billion-dollar surpluses made possible with your tax dollars. West Virginia’s legislative leaders -- Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay -- seem optimistic. “The atmosphere looks very good for tax...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Williamson Daily News

COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field

CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wajr.com

Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
MORGANTOWN, WV

