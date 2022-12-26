Read full article on original website
Metro News
Monongalia County commissioners are accepting resumes for prosecutor’s job
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Monongalia County commissioners are accepting resumes for the county’s next prosecuting attorney. Commissioner Jeff Arnett said any Democrat in Monongalia County who is a licensed attorney can apply. Two-term elected prosecutor Perri Jo DeChristopher will become a circuit judge in Monongalia County following a recent...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. Public Broadcasting reporter released after DHHR pressure
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting has parted ways with one of its reporters after alleged retaliation from WVPB operational management and pressure from the Department of Health and Human Services. According to Amelia Knisely, a part-time reporter whose beat included public health, WVPB told her that her services...
Metro News
Blair says Senate will propose dividing DHHR into 3 separate agencies
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice rejected the legislature’s plan earlier this year to split the state Department of Health and Human Resources into two agencies–now it appears the state Senate will propose a further split. Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said Thursday during an appearance on...
wchstv.com
DHHR has not reported a COVID-related death in W.Va. in nearly two weeks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly two weeks since the state Department of Health and Human Resources has reported a coronavirus-related death in West Virginia. West Virginia’s death total on Thursday remained at 7,661, according to a news release from the state agency. DHHR last reported...
Watch out for weight loss scams, West Virginia AG warns
If your New Year's resolutions include losing weight, the West Virginia Attorney General is warning consumers to watch out for deceptive weight loss advertisements.
West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency, for a few more days
West Virginia's COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month.
Metro News
Latest Census numbers show more people moving in than moving out of West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The latest report from the U.S. Census shows West Virginia continued to lose population during the past year because deaths outnumbered births but WVU economist John Deskins says the bigger story may be that the numbers once again show more people moving to West Virginia than leaving the Mountain State.
Metro News
Monongalia County leaders agree on funding for Popenoe Run infrastructure project in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission has approved an agreement with the City of Morgantown to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade the utility infrastructure in Popenoe Run. The need for the Upper Popenoe Run sanitary and stream restoration project came to light after two historic...
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
West Virginia veterans could get $10,000 with a simple idea
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Veterans who pitch an idea to build or expand an agribusiness in West Virginia could be eligible to win up to a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, officials said in a press release. The department is hosting a “Shark Tank”-style competition for the first time early next year […]
Metro News
COVID hospitalizations spike after Christmas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia over the last week, hospitalizations from the virus are beginning to increase following the Christmas holiday. “We’ve been very fortunate that over the last 11 days we have not had any fatalities related to...
WSAZ
Leaders preview W.Va. DHHR reform
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources is the one agency that touches virtually every stage of your life, and lawmakers say it is broken. Fixing the agency is a top priority when the gavel falls on a new legislative session -- Jan. 11,...
WTRF
One 2024 Senate seat could be a clash of West Virginia titans
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) In 2024, there will be some heated battles for US Senate seats. One political science professor at Ohio University predicts that one of the hottest of those battles will be for the seat currently held by W.Va. Senator Joe Manchin. Dr. Kevin Spiker says there could be...
wchstv.com
W.Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise; active cases up slightly, no new deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia rose, while active cases increased slightly, and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients being treated for the virus on Wednesday was at 309 – up 45 from the previous day, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. Of those patients, 44 were in intensive care (up eight) and 11 were on a ventilator (unchanged.)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gov. Justice criticizes Christmas weekend power grid issues
CHARLESTON — Calls by West Virginia’s electric utilities over the Christmas weekend asking residents to conserve power during the record-breaking cold snap left Gov. Jim Justice seeing red. PJM Interconnection, which manages the electric grid for West Virginia and 12 other states plus Washington, D.C., issued a call...
WSAZ
W.Va. tax cuts remain uncertain in ‘23
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The state of West Virginia is flush with cash -- historic, billion-dollar surpluses made possible with your tax dollars. West Virginia’s legislative leaders -- Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay -- seem optimistic. “The atmosphere looks very good for tax...
Williamson Daily News
COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field
CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
Free seeds available through West Virginia University Extension program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food right now, people can really benefit from […]
wajr.com
Threats to court officials in Mon County land Morgantown man behind bars
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man has been charged after being accused of threatening Monongalia County Family Court judge Randal Minor and his staff. Emmanuel Jones, 35, allegedly threatened Minor and his staff on social media on December 19 and 20.A witness working with police provided screenshots of his activity to detectives.
