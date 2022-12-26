Read full article on original website
click orlando
WATCH: Stolen semi involved in Orlando VA standoff leads Ocala police on chase
OCALA, Fla. – Video released Thursday shows Ocala police chasing a stolen semitruck driven by a man accused in an hourslong standoff at the Orlando VA Medical Center Monday, according to officers. The video shows the truck driving recklessly as he fled officers in a tri-county pursuit that started...
fox35orlando.com
Florida family wants change after 11-year-old hit while crossing Orange County intersection
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Just days after Christmas, an 11-year-old was hit and injured crossing an intersection on a brand-new bike he received as a gift, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Troopers said the boy was hit by a car while crossing Aloma Avenue on Tuesday. The boy's...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
click orlando
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after Orange County hit-and-run crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for the driver of a white SUV after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the crash happened around 5:08 p.m. along Interstate 4 in...
UPDATE: Missing child alert canceled after 14-year-old girl found safe in Seminole County
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe. FDLE said a missing child alert out of Seminole County has been canceled after 14-year-old Kyleigh Curtis was found safe. Original report:. An alert was sent out Wednesday morning for a teenager reported...
click orlando
Flagler deputies arrest trio with 13 catalytic converters in trunk of car with stolen tags
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies on the lookout for a BMW with a stolen tag found it Wednesday evening, employing spike strips to eventually stop the car on Interstate 95, arrest the three men inside and recover 13 hacked-off catalytic converters stowed in the trunk. The tag that...
Police: Ponte Vedra man arrested after woman jumps from balcony to escape
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Ponte Vedra man was arrested in Palm Coast Monday after he allegedly beat a woman who had a no-contact order against him, police said. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says the victim reported being punched and strangled by the man. She fought him off...
Deputies search for man who robbed Ormond Beach gas station at gunpoint
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night. Deputies believe the suspect is a man seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing and using a handgun as he demands money from a Chevron station clerk.
WESH
FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
1 woman dead, another hurt after fire rips through Marion County home
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County battled another house fire Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home along SW 52nd Court near Ocala. One woman did not survive the fire and that another woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified
DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
Attorneys for man accused of killing Daytona Beach officer want records on who donated to his family
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Attorneys for a man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer want records on who donated to his family. Investigators said Orthal Wallace shot and killed Officer Jason Raynor during a traffic stop last year. New court records show Wallace’s defense team wants GoFundMe...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
Elderly woman dies on Christmas after being trapped inside burning home in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said a woman in her 80s died when her home caught fire on Christmas night. “It’s uh a sad tragedy,” said one of her neighbors. “We all cared for her genuinely.”. The fire occurred Christmas night at a home...
10NEWS
Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
click orlando
80-year-old woman hit, killed crossing Leesburg road on Christmas, police say
LEESBURG, Fla. – An 80-year-old woman died on Christmas after she was hit by two vehicles while crossing a road in Leesburg, according to police. Investigators said Gladys Lopez was crossing the road at the intersection of Dixie and Euclid avenues around 7:44 p.m. Sunday when she was hit by two cars.
click orlando
VIDEO: Hundreds of manatees flood Florida state park as rivers remain cold
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – The St. Johns River’s temperature is still in the 50s, and that means manatees continue to pile into nearby Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County. The Save the Manatee Club counted 561 manatees at the spring Wednesday. [TRENDING: Police: 2 teens found shot...
flaglerlive.com
A Driver Is Killed on I-95 as Car Goes Under Semi Near Matanzas Woods Parkway
A woman was killed this morning when she drove her car under a semi truck in the northbound lanes of I-95 just south of Matanzas Woods Parkway. The victim was decapitated. The driver of the Volvo semi was not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The highway’s...
fox35orlando.com
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
DELAND, Fla. - A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. "The boat is in Astor, Florida after coming 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden," said Dan Friend. Friend, a retired teacher, and history buff said the boat...
