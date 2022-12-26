ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

click orlando

Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after Orange County hit-and-run crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for the driver of a white SUV after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the crash happened around 5:08 p.m. along Interstate 4 in...
WESH

FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Victim of Christmas Deltona House Fire Identified

DELTONA, Fla. - The victim of a Deltona house fire on Christmas Day has been positively identified according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff's Office. 81 year-old Carol Billings is confirmed dead in a tragic holiday incident. Little information is currently available about the nature of the fire. The...
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

