Tigger, the longest resident at the Snake River Animal Shelter, needs a home for the new year

Getting rid of your Christmas tree? The city of Ammon wants it for a giant bonfire
AMMON — Are you still looking for a place to get rid of your aging and dry Christmas tree? The city of Ammon wants as many trees as possible so firefighters can create a giant blaze for the community to watch. The city of Ammon, along with its sponsor,...
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school
SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
Connie Shannon
On December 22, 2022, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Connie Elaine (Bever) Shannon, 48 years young, passed at home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. We invite all of Connie’s family and friends to join us in celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 5255 South 5th West in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.
Dan Gutman, author of ‘My Weird School’ series and other children’s books, answers 7 Questions
7 Questions with Emmy is brought to you by Idaho Falls Pediatrics, whose specialty is your child's health and happiness. Its doctors and staff are dedicated to providing the best, cutting edge solutions for your child's medical condition in a friendly, clean and respectful atmosphere. Every week I’m interviewing fascinating...
Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas
ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
Bannock County woman accused of stabbing couple on Christmas morning while they slept
POCATELLO — A woman police say stabbed two people numerous times in their home early Christmas morning has been charged with two felonies. Kylee Marie Adams, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault causing bodily harm, court records show. Police say she stabbed a man five times and a woman three times.
Here’s another way to be warned about slick roads in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A local fire department is encouraging people to download a new app to know what’s happening in the community, especially when it can be slick out on roads like it has been on Tuesday. “We use the app for many different purposes, but one of...
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly stealing $600 in winning lottery tickets
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing winning lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to redeem them. Brandon Greer, 41, was charged with felony counterfeit lottery tickets and misdemeanor petit theft on Dec. 7. On Aug. 21, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called...
Jacob Michael Hillman
Jacob Michael Hillman, 33, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 25, 2022, at his home from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:50 a.m. prior to services.
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
Cash rewards offered for tips after ‘explosive device’ components found in restroom
MORELAND — Cash rewards are being offered for tips that lead to an arrest after deputies responded to a local park for what appeared to be an explosive device in a restroom. Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called Monday at 1:45 p.m. When deputies arrived at the...
Twins Bobbie Morrison and Bonnie Nollmeyer share the secret to over 80 years of friendship and sisterhood
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
David Berrett Wells
David Berrett Wells, age 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away, Monday, December 26, 2022 in a work-related accident. David was born in Idaho Falls, October 25, 1960 a son to Marden E and Dorothy Berrett Wells; the youngest of ten children. He grew up in the Roberts area. He graduated from West Jefferson High School. He attended Idaho State University earned a welding degree.
IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
Donna Marie Kelsey
Donna Marie Kelsey, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online...
SCAM ALERT: Official-looking letter says you owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes
REXBURG — Local sheriff’s deputies and a treasurer’s office are warning people of a scam that tells them they’re behind $10,000 in taxes. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on social media Wednesday. The post warned the public to be aware of a scam after people came into the treasurer’s office with an official-looking letter saying they owed Madison County $10,000 in taxes.
Dustin Rex Portmann
Funeral Services will be held on at 11a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the LDS Church at 3370 N. 5th W in Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday Dec. 30th, 2022 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
