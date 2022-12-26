ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Tigger, the longest resident at the Snake River Animal Shelter, needs a home for the new year

By EastIdahoNews.com staff
eastidahonews.com
 3 days ago
eastidahonews.com

Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated

POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school

SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Connie Shannon

On December 22, 2022, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Connie Elaine (Bever) Shannon, 48 years young, passed at home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. We invite all of Connie’s family and friends to join us in celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 5255 South 5th West in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas

ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jacob Michael Hillman

Jacob Michael Hillman, 33, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 25, 2022, at his home from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:50 a.m. prior to services.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

David Berrett Wells

David Berrett Wells, age 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away, Monday, December 26, 2022 in a work-related accident. David was born in Idaho Falls, October 25, 1960 a son to Marden E and Dorothy Berrett Wells; the youngest of ten children. He grew up in the Roberts area. He graduated from West Jefferson High School. He attended Idaho State University earned a welding degree.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Donna Marie Kelsey

Donna Marie Kelsey, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Community in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

SCAM ALERT: Official-looking letter says you owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes

REXBURG — Local sheriff’s deputies and a treasurer’s office are warning people of a scam that tells them they’re behind $10,000 in taxes. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on social media Wednesday. The post warned the public to be aware of a scam after people came into the treasurer’s office with an official-looking letter saying they owed Madison County $10,000 in taxes.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dustin Rex Portmann

Funeral Services will be held on at 11a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the LDS Church at 3370 N. 5th W in Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday Dec. 30th, 2022 at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

