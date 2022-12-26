Seattle police arrest man with sword after attempted burglary, assault

A man was arrested by Seattle police after attacking an officer with a sword and attempting to break into a home Sunday night.

At about 10:23 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a report of a man walking the street with a sword in the area of 24th Avenue East and East Galer Street.

When officers arrived, the man approached a police vehicle and struck the driver’s door with the sword.

According to police, the man was in a state of crisis.

After refusing the officer’s demands to drop the sword, the man walked away from police, breaking the windshield of a car parked on the block.

Officers followed the man, continuing to instruct him to drop the sword.

After damaging the door of a house with the sword, the man tried to open the door of a home.

Officers deployed a 40 mm launcher, where the man dropped the sword and surrendered to police.

The 43-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation before he was booked into the King County Jail on charges of property damage, attempted burglary and assault.

Additional charges of obstruction and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon were recommended.

