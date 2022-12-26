ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle police arrest man with sword after attempted burglary, assault

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FZ4q_0juzaOUj00

A man was arrested by Seattle police after attacking an officer with a sword and attempting to break into a home Sunday night.

At about 10:23 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Seattle Police Department responded to a report of a man walking the street with a sword in the area of 24th Avenue East and East Galer Street.

When officers arrived, the man approached a police vehicle and struck the driver’s door with the sword.

According to police, the man was in a state of crisis.

After refusing the officer’s demands to drop the sword, the man walked away from police, breaking the windshield of a car parked on the block.

Officers followed the man, continuing to instruct him to drop the sword.

After damaging the door of a house with the sword, the man tried to open the door of a home.

Officers deployed a 40 mm launcher, where the man dropped the sword and surrendered to police.

The 43-year-old man was transported to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation before he was booked into the King County Jail on charges of property damage, attempted burglary and assault.

Additional charges of obstruction and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon were recommended.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four teens arrested in Tacoma drive-by shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Three teenage boys and an 18-year-old man were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma Tuesday night. At 10:31 pm., officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting targeting an occupied car at South 47th and South Warner streets. No one was hurt.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest 4 teens in drive-by shooting near Tacoma Cemetery

TACOMA, Wash. - Police arrested four teenagers for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma on Tuesday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 10:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at S 47th St. and S Warner St. near Tacoma Cemetery. The victim, who was inside their car at the time, was not injured.
TACOMA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Teen Wounded in Possibly Self-Inflicted Accidental Shooting

Police are investigating a 15-year-old for firearms possession after he claimed to have been shot while walking his dog in North Seattle on Wednesday. Police are now working to determine whether the teen’s gunshot injury was accidentally self-inflicted. SPD officers initially responded to a report of gunfire in the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday. According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Detectives asking public to review surveillance video for suspicious activity near power facilities

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Our detectives are asking Pierce County residents and business owners to review surveillance video for suspicious activity this past weekend near power facilities in Pierce County. On Christmas Day (12/25), four substations were vandalized, causing thousands of customers to lose power:. 5:00 am |...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

Judge Sets Bail At $250,000.00 For Suspect In Friday’s Vehicle Explosion at Everett Fred Meyer Store

This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found there was probable cause to hold a 57-year-old man from Olympia on a quarter-of-a-million-dollars bond for 1st degree arson and 1st degree malicious mischief after last Friday evening he reportedly drove his car into the grocery entrance of the Fred Meyer store on Evergreen Way in south Everett and set it on fire. “in essence you made a bomb out of a vehicle” Judge Howard remarked before ordering the $250k bond and requiring a mental health evaluation for the man before any release.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Fire investigators discover second body inside burned South Everett home

EVERETT, Wash. - Fire investigators say they have discovered the remains of a second body inside a four-plex home that caught fire in Everett earlier this week. Just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, crews responded to a fully-involved fire coming from one of the units of the home in the 9800 block of Third Ave. SE. After the initial investigation, it was reported that one person died, and there were no other injuries.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man stabbed while jogging on Queen Anne trail

A man was stabbed Tuesday while jogging on a trail in north Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 8:48 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed near 3rd Avenue North and Etruria Street. Officers located a 21-year-old man with a...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Burglar At West Seattle Sporting Goods Store

A burglar used a shopping cart to smash his way into a West Seattle sporting goods store early Tuesday and reportedly pointed a weapon—later discovered to be a pellet rifle—at officers before he was arrested. At 4:15 AM, police received a report of a burglary at the sporting...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year. Syretta Brown was found dead in a tent in an encampment west of East 38th Avenue and McKinley Avenue on Nov. 13, 2021. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 11, 2022.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian fatally struck on I-90 near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A pedestrian on Interstate 90 was hit and killed by at least one car on Wednesday night. At about 10 p.m., someone was sitting in the second of the three eastbound lanes near North Bend when they were hit by a car, according to the Washington State Patrol.
NORTH BEND, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: The mystery of four vandalized Pierce County substations

Christmas Day wasn’t so special for thousands of Pierce County residents, after four utility substations were vandalized Sunday morning. Over 14,000 people ‘celebrated’ the holiday in the dark due to the 24-hour outage. Bryan Suits recently paid a visit to one of the substations in Kapowsin in...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
150K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy