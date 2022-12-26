Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Yardbarker
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder
Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Yardbarker
Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move
Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.
Erling Haaland Sets New EPL Record By Reaching 20 Goals In Just 14 Games
Haaland scored twice in the second half of Manchester City's 3-1 win at Leeds.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing, Cody Gakpo Liverpool MEDICAL, Real Madrid step up Bellingham chase
CHELSEA have CONFIRMED the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from Norway side FC Molde. The Blues said in a statement: "The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"
James Maddison sees specialist with Leicester baffled by nagging knee injury despite all-clear with England at World Cup
JAMES MADDISON has seen a London specialist today to try and get to the bottom of his troublesome knee injury and has no chance of facing Liverpool at Anfield on Friday. The England midfielder has yet to train with his Leicester City teammates since returning from the World Cup in Qatar more than a week ago.
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
NBC Sports
Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest
Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United
The Premier League Champions got back into league action in style against Leeds United as goals from Rodri and Erling Haaland got Pep Guardiola's men the three points.
Arsène Wenger enjoys 'special' surprise return to Emirates Stadium as Arsenal beats West Ham
Arsène Wenger's departure from Arsenal as the club's manager in 2018 was bittersweet.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
NBC Sports
Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had...
Erling Haaland Fastest Ever to 20 Premier League Goals
The 22-year-old Man City star secured his 19th and 20th goals of the season in a 3–1 win over Leeds on Wednesday.
BBC
'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'
Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...
ng-sportingnews.com
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth result, highlights and analysis as Potter admits uncertainty over James injury
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said Reece James' latest injury disrupted his players as they ended their six-game wait for a Premier League win and gained ground on the top four with a comfortable victory at home to lacklustre Bournemouth. James had impressed on his return from a knee problem...
