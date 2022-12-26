ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder

Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Yardbarker

Chelsea transfer target admits his admiration for Arsenal and confirms he wants Premier League move

Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao has admitted his admiration for Arsenal and has confirmed he wants a move to the Premier League one day. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea have held a long-term interest in AC Milan forward Leao. With Raheem Sterling struggling to make the impact expected since making the move to Chelsea, Graham Potter could look to prioritise a forward in the next couple of transfer windows.
Yardbarker

Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool

After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
NBC Sports

Marcus Rashford shines in downpour as Manchester United tops Forest

Manchester United scored a pair of first-half goals en route to a rain-drenched 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as an old Premier League rivalry was renewed at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Both Man Utd and Forest entered the World Cup break in winning ways but well below their preferred Premier...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

SAO PAULO (AP) Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had...
BBC

'It’s going to hurt, but Everton need to dig deep'

Everton need to dig deep to start picking up results before their fans turn on them, says former Premier League striker Dion Dublin. Monday's loss to Wolves was the Toffees' third successive defeat and left them just one point above the relegation zone. "It’s a tough one [for Frank Lampard],"...

