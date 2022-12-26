ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NY

numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla

Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Devin Vassell (knee) unavailable Thursday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) out Thursday against the New York Knicks. Vassell will snag a seat for the second time this month. Josh Richardson is the favorite to replace Vassell in the Spurs' starting lineup, but Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham should see more minutes off the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) out again on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Capela continues to deal with a right calf strain and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Nets. Onyeka Okongwu started in his place on Tuesday and could do so again on Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Nikola Jovic (back) available for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jovic has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active for Wednesday's clash with Los Angeles. Jovic will likely return to the bench with Bam Adebayo (shoulder) available. The Heat are 8.0-point...
MIAMI, FL
CBS New York

Nets win 10th straight, beating short-handed Hawks

ATLANTA — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won their 10th straight game, 108-107 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night.The winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season and the Nets' longest since they took 10 in a row in 2005-06. The 2002-03 team also won 10 straight. The franchise record is 14, set in 2003-04 and matched in 2005-06.Brooklyn (23-12) has won 14 of 15."For me specifically, when the fourth quarter hits, it's winning time," Irving...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) available for Miami on Wednesday

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Martin has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Lakers. Our models expect him to play 30.3 minutes against Los Angeles. Martin's Wednesday projection includes 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL

