ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avra Valley, AZ

Avra Valley Fire responds to deadly blaze

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFn2j_0juzaHJe00

The Avra Valley Fire District responded to a house fire leaving one dead.

The fire occurred Monday around 3:30 a.m. at the 9700 block of North McGinnis Road.

According to AVFD, the house along with two cars in the front yard caught on fire.

Firefighters on the scene located one person dead inside the house after putting out the fire.

Another resident who was a witness to the incident was taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation; their injuries are not life-threatening and they are currently in stable condition.

No firefighters were injured on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Chesterfield woman killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old woman has died after being ejected from a snowmobile and run over by a car in the Upper Peninsula. The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in McMillan Township.According to the Luce County Sheriff's Department, the 55-year-old woman was operating a snowmobile and trying to cross M-123 from Charcoal Grade.The snowmobile pulled into traffic, and a vehicle traveling northbound was unable to stop before striking the snowmobile.The woman was ejected from the snowmobile into a lane of traffic, and a vehicle traveling southbound did not see the woman lying on the road and struck her.She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Police say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.The investigation is ongoing. The woman's name is being withheld as police notify her family.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

What are the laws for headlights, turn signals, and taillights?

Operation Safe Roads is dedicated to making sure drivers get the understanding needed to make safe decisions. ABC15 received an email from one Valley resident named Jason who said he has seen far too many drivers with missing headlights, brake lights, lack of blinker use, and more. Our team decided...
ARIZONA STATE
fox2detroit.com

Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile

NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
NEWBERRY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident. 
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
CBS Denver

Semi crashes into Wyoming ambulance, kills one EMT, injures another

A 29-year-old ambulance worker died Wednesday after a semi charged into the scene of a previous crash in southern Wyoming. The two-person ambulance crew was among a group of first responders who were notified at 3:55 a.m. of a crash involving a semi and a pickup pulling a utility trailer. That crash happened around mile marker 197 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. At 4:15 a.m., a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck the two ambulance workers and hit the rear of their ambulance, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.RELATED  Colorado State Patrol mourns another loss years...
RAWLINS, WY
AZFamily

Arizona Humane Society seeks loving family for special needs pup Hershey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A special needs Australian Shepherd mix puppy needs a home after coming from the Navajo Nation as part of the AHS Project Reach Out Program. Hershey has a severe heart murmur that needs extra loving care and attention. Veterinarians on staff believe the murmur might be caused by abnormalities in his heart valves and while some pups may go on to be okay in the long run, the condition may turn into congestive heart failure. AHS says that Hershey was a stray, so the cause of the murmur is unknown. His adoption fee has been waived because of his condition, and AHS recommends that Hershey’s future family speak with a vet and consider chest x-rays, heart and ultrasounds, and possibly even with a cardiologist for proper medication and management. All care will need to be at the adopter’s expense.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Pleasant stretch of weather abruptly ends as storms head to Arizona

PHOENIX — A fetch of Pacific moisture is about to deliver a series of storm systems starting late Tuesday. Rain will start to move into northern Arizona mid-late Tuesday afternoon. The low deserts will wait until Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the rain to arrive. This setup will translate to a sloppy, wet Wednesday morning commute.
ARIZONA STATE
KSNB Local4

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy