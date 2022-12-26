ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers upset after flight cancellations

By AJ Walker
 3 days ago

Flying this holiday season  has been a nightmare for some people, as thousands of flights were canceled around the country. At Detroit Metro Airport, some people were upset after having a tough time getting flights. AJ Walker

(CBS DETROIT) - Flying this holiday season has been a nightmare for some people, as thousands of flights were canceled around the country. At Detroit Metro Airport, some people were upset after having a tough time getting flights.

Zack Russell had almost given up on catching a flight after his 24-hour flight ordeal.

"So our flight got canceled, then rescheduled and delayed I don't know how many times and canceled again. And we're just 24 hours later, glad to be here," said Russell. "At some point, we were going to get into a rental car and drive if it came to it. We were going to get here for Christmas."

Noah Huffman only had a short leave from the Air Force to be with his family for Christmas. He made it just in a nick of time.

"Got to Orlando, Florida, and my flight was canceled," said Huffman. "I was stuck there overnight."

Laura Jarrett and her family were not so lucky when their flight was canceled.

"It was canceled because a flight attendant didn't show up, and they couldn't take off without her, without that fifth flight attendant," said Jarrett. "We were going on a Norwegian cruise line to Belize, Cozumel through Central America and Mexico, but our cruise leaves at five, and we're not going to be there."

Comments / 4

Rick Davidoski
2d ago

with all the cell phones on the world and all the technology about whether and everything else what did these people think. not knowing that their flights were going to get canceled

Reply
4
Val Maria
2d ago

You think you learn by now, bad weather, and holidays just don’t work out. Better to drive if you can. Getting mad won’t put you on a plane. Just don’t go.

Reply(1)
3
 

