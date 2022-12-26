Rob Marshall already thought color-blind casting was part of our world. The live-action “Little Mermaid” director revealed he was shocked to see parents of Black children share their reactions on social media after the first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel went viral. “I wasn’t anticipating that because, in a way, I felt like we’ve moved so far past that kind of thing,” Marshall told Entertainment Weekly. “But then you realize, in a way we haven’t. It was very moving to me to see how important this kind of casting is for the world.” Marshall added that there was “no agenda” to casting Bailey...

