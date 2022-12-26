Read full article on original website
Will Jesse Eisenberg-led Drama 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Get a Season 2?
Not only did Taffy Brodesser-Akner write the 2019 book Fleishman Is in Trouble (it being her debut novel), but she's the showrunner of the series of the same name. The poignant, layered, somewhat-depressing tale follows Manhattan-based divorced liver doctor Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) as he dives head-first into the world of app-based dating for the first time in his sad little life.
NPR
Lyrics from 'One by One,' written by Connie Converse, will stay with you
Sometimes when you hear a song, it can move you in unexpected ways. We're asking some of the folks who report on music here at NPR which set of lyrics from the past year stayed with you?. TOM HUIZENGA, BYLINE: I'm Tom Huizenga from NPR Music. This is a deceptive...
NPR
Lyrics from 'Blind' by hip-hop singer-songwriter SZA will stay with you
SZA: (Singing) Eating everything, nigga, no fasting. I don't care how much you knew me in the past tense. I ain't no Julia Stiles. This ain't no last dance, way past it. Way... FITZGERALD: The lyric is, it's so embarrassing, all of the things I need living inside of me....
NPR
Encore: Remembering the lives of three inventors who died in 2022
NPR is pulling together some of its favorite stories from 2022 that may have been easy to miss among the year's major news but hard to forget. NPR remembers three inventors who died in 2022. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The most consistent headlines of 2022 have been about war, Supreme Court...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
The Pale Blue Eye — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the Gothic horror mystery
The Pale Blue Eye is a Netflix horror starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Timothy Spall, Lucy Boynton and Harry Lawtey.
Rob Marshall Was Shocked by ‘Little Mermaid’ Racial Casting Conversation: ‘We’ve Moved So Far Past That’
Rob Marshall already thought color-blind casting was part of our world. The live-action “Little Mermaid” director revealed he was shocked to see parents of Black children share their reactions on social media after the first look at Halle Bailey as Ariel went viral. “I wasn’t anticipating that because, in a way, I felt like we’ve moved so far past that kind of thing,” Marshall told Entertainment Weekly. “But then you realize, in a way we haven’t. It was very moving to me to see how important this kind of casting is for the world.” Marshall added that there was “no agenda” to casting Bailey...
"The Big Valley": A Closer Look at the Classic TV Western
The cast of TV's classic western, "The Big Valley." From top left: Richard Long, Lee Majors, Peter Breck, Barbara Stanwyck, and Linda EvansPhoto byRealGood.com. In the TV western world of one-hour dramas, one series rides high in the saddle above the rest:
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Edie Landau, ‘Hopscotch’ and ‘The Deadly Game’ Producer, Dies at 95
Film producer Edythe “Edie” Landau, known for Oscar-nominated Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Hopscotch and The Deadly Game, has died. She was 95. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that she died “peacefully” of natural causes at her home in Century City on Dec. 24.More from The Hollywood ReporterStephen Greif, 'Blake's 7' and 'The Crown' Actor, Dies at 78Dax Tejera, Executive Producer of ABC's 'This Week,' Dies at 37Maxi Jazz, Lead Singer for British Band Faithless, Dies at 65 From the beginning, Landau was a pioneer for women in the industry. After graduating from Wilkes College, she started her career in New York...
NPR
'Sopranos' actor Michael Imperioli grapples with guilt and addiction in 'White Lotus'
Imperioli plays a sex-addicted Hollywood producer on vacation in Sicily in the HBO show. In '21, he published Woke Up This Morning, an oral history of The Sopranos. Originally broadcast Nov. 15, 2022. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today, we continue our series featuring some...
NPR
Encore: NPR shares its favorite musical moments from 2022
Audio will be available later today. NPR is pulling together some of its favorite stories from 2022 that may have been easy to miss among the year's major news but hard to forget. Thursday, NPR shares its favorite musical moments.
NPR
How musicians bring Americans together across party lines
In a deeply divided America, few things bring people together across party lines. But some musicians believe they can bridge differences in ways others seem unable to. Polarization has rippled across all sorts of behavior - who you date, where you live, even the music you listen to. Musicians are keenly feeling the divided state of the country, too. NPR's John Burnett has been talking with music makers who say they want to help bridge that divide.
NPR
How to throw the ultimate holiday cocktail party, according to director Paul Feig
KRISTEN WIIG: (As Annie)... relaxed, and I'm ready to party. KELLY: For our purposes, these next few minutes, Feig would like us to know him by another title, drunk funcle (ph)... PAUL FEIG: (Laughter). KELLY: ...Emphasis on the fun part. His new book is called "Cocktail Time!" and he says...
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
NPR
Russian businessmen keep mysteriously dying. Why?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to journalist and Russia analyst Julia Ioffe about the numerous, mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs throughout 2022.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
NPR
Encore: Selena's spark still shines
Since her death in 1995, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez' legacy has spread far beyond her Tejano music roots. This week, Alt.Latino revisits a classic episode and explores how Selena became a powerful symbol of Latina identity.
NPR
Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated for lying about his past
If a politician lies, does it amount to a crime? George Santos, a newly elected lawmaker from Long Island, faces that question. He admits he did not work where he claimed or study where he claimed or have the faith that he claimed. He initially denied a New York Times report about all this, but now says he exaggerated a bit. He spoke with Fox News.
