Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
Airport nightmare continues as Southwest Airlines cancellations, delays mount
Thousands of passengers and their luggage remained in limbo today in Southern California and across the nation as Southwest Airlines continued to scrub the majority of its flights as it worked to recover from a failure in its scheduling systems.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
LA Will Require All New Buildings To Be Electric-Only. But Are We Ready?
All-electric building mandates are here. But what do they really mean?
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For January 2023
You’re going to do it. 2023 will be the year. You’re finally going to take advantage of all those free museum days your friends and family share on TikTok and IG. Sound right? If so, you came to the right list. Of course we have the usual calendar...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Rare snowy owl sighting in Orange County captivates local residents
A rare sight in Orange County captivated locals as a snowy owl was found perched on a rooftop in Cypress. Excitement was palpable as a crowd of birdwatchers gathered at a home near Orangewood Avenue and Holder Street to observe the owl resting on the roof. The majestic creature drew plenty of spectators who brought […]
Plane crashes through fence at Hawthorne Airport
A private jet crashed after veering off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at end of the runway located near Prairie Ave, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The 11-passenger Embraer Phenom 300 touched down but failed to come to a stop where it should, […]
beckersasc.com
Cedars-Sinai welcomes 4 heart specialists
The Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai has added four new heart specialists to its department of cardiology, including interventional cardiologist Aakriti Gupta, MD; electrophysiologists Eric Braunstein, MD, and Archana Ramireddy, MD; and adult congenital cardiologist Prashanth Venkatesh, MD. Dr. Gupta joins Cedars-Sinai from Columbia University Irving Medical Center...
cdrecycler.com
Granite selected for Los Angeles airport construction and rehabilitation project
Granite, a construction and construction materials company based in Watsonville, California, has been awarded a $174 million contract by Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to construct new exit taxiways and reconstruct sections of existing runways. The project will begin in 2023 and is expected to finish in 2025.
foxla.com
Southwest Airlines' meltdown has nothing to do with weather, travel expert says
LOS ANGELES - The winter holidays are said to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for thousands of stranded travelers, the nightmare they have experienced over the past few days is more symbolic of a Halloween horror movie as opposed to a Hallmark Christmas special. Simply put,...
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed Rainfall
The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Southern California today, first starting across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County this morning, spreading east into the metros by the later afternoon and evening, maximizing tonight, and moving out over the morning on Wednesday.
Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched
Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
Travelers resort to driving to destinations after flights are canceled
With many flights canceled across Southern California, some travelers are opting to drive to their destinations with rental cars. Gabriella Chavarria told CBSLA Tuesday that she was supposed to fly from Sacramento to Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas night. After delayed and canceled Southwest flights, the airline rebooked her flight out of Burbank. But then that flight got canceled too. She decided to go to Budget Rental Car outside of LAX and drive home instead. "It's just getting frustrating because you don't get any answers," she said. "I'll probably take a break from Southwest, for sure."There was traffic on the roads too. It took her more than eight hours to get home to South Los Angeles, she added, which usually only takes her six hours to drive. As of midday Tuesday, Southwest Airlines had canceled nearly 2,600 flights nationally, including many from Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across Southern California, according the tracking website FlightAware. At LAX, a total of 61 departing flights from all airlines had been canceled as of Tuesday morning, with 94 others delayed.
Mandatory Wood-Burning Ban In Effect For Portions Of LA County, Including Santa Clarita
A mandatory wood-burning ban, issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), is in effect for all residing in the South Coast Air Basin, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The wood-burning ban is scheduled to last from Monday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The ban is in effect for all ...
pasadenanow.com
LA Mayor Karen Bass Adds Pasadena-Based East West Bank CEO to Transition Team
Dominique Ng, CEO of Pasadena’s East West Bank has joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s transition advisory team. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass’ administration. Co-chairs of the advisory...
Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions
The medical center started off the year with the most dramatic surge in coronavirus cases to date. The post Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions appeared first on Long Beach Post.
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill
A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
spectrumnews1.com
Ukrainians have 1st holiday season in SoCal
ANAHEIM, Calif. — From Kharkiv, Valeriya Simulik and Vlad Tkachenko were traveling abroad when the war in Ukraine started. They decided to stay in the United States when they learned their house and business were destroyed. Many Ukrainians observe holiday celebrations in early January, but this year Valeriya and...
Comments / 0