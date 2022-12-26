ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Plane crashes through fence at Hawthorne Airport

A private jet crashed after veering off the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at end of the runway located near Prairie Ave, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials. The 11-passenger Embraer Phenom 300 touched down but failed to come to a stop where it should, […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
beckersasc.com

Cedars-Sinai welcomes 4 heart specialists

The Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai has added four new heart specialists to its department of cardiology, including interventional cardiologist Aakriti Gupta, MD; electrophysiologists Eric Braunstein, MD, and Archana Ramireddy, MD; and adult congenital cardiologist Prashanth Venkatesh, MD. Dr. Gupta joins Cedars-Sinai from Columbia University Irving Medical Center...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched

Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Travelers resort to driving to destinations after flights are canceled

With many flights canceled across Southern California, some travelers are opting to drive to their destinations with rental cars. Gabriella Chavarria told CBSLA Tuesday that she was supposed to fly from Sacramento to Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas night. After delayed and canceled Southwest flights, the airline rebooked her flight out of Burbank. But then that flight got canceled too. She decided to go to Budget Rental Car outside of LAX and drive home instead. "It's just getting frustrating because you don't get any answers," she said. "I'll probably take a break from Southwest, for sure."There was traffic on the roads too. It took her more than eight hours to get home to South Los Angeles, she added, which usually only takes her six hours to drive. As of midday Tuesday, Southwest Airlines had canceled nearly 2,600 flights nationally, including many from Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across Southern California, according the tracking website FlightAware. At LAX, a total of 61 departing flights from all airlines had been canceled as of Tuesday morning, with 94 others delayed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
momcollective.com

The Best Soups in Orange County

I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ukrainians have 1st holiday season in SoCal

ANAHEIM, Calif. — From Kharkiv, Valeriya Simulik and Vlad Tkachenko were traveling abroad when the war in Ukraine started. They decided to stay in the United States when they learned their house and business were destroyed. Many Ukrainians observe holiday celebrations in early January, but this year Valeriya and...
ANAHEIM, CA

