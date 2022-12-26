ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

How to gamify your exercise to make it more enjoyable

For an episode of Life Kit, NPR's Vincent Acovino explores ways you can gamify your exercise to make it more enjoyable, and help you reach your goals. You might not realize it, but the way we exercise is becoming more like playing a game. An Apple Watch rewards you with badges for hitting milestones. Peloton ranks you among others, encouraging competition. Workout apps like Strava have a social media component connecting you to fellow athletes. All of these are examples of what researchers call gamification - making something tedious feel more like play. Earlier this year for NPR's Life Kit, our producer, Vincent Acovino, set out to explain how you could gamify your exercise goals and have fun while working out.
NPR

How musicians bring Americans together across party lines

Polarization has rippled across all sorts of behavior - who you date, where you live, even the music you listen to. Musicians are keenly feeling the divided state of the country, too. NPR's John Burnett has been talking with music makers who say they want to help bridge that divide.
Vice

Photographing 25 years of everyday life in and around Tokyo

Mikiko Hara is one of the more understated photographers in Japan. Unlike Hiromix, Nagashima Yurie and Mika Ninagawa — the “girly” photographers who became popular in the 90s for their daringly diaristic, confessional accounts of their lives — Mikiko distinguished herself from the gang by avoiding any personal disclosures or narrative threads. “As you can see, what I photograph is nothing special,” she tells me from the suburbs of Tokyo, where she has been living and working for nearly 30 years. “People crossing a street corner; things and landscapes that pass by within the blink of an eye; these are moments that anyone might encounter in their everyday lives.”
iheart.com

These are the SIX types of people YOU need in your life

Let’s be honest, there aren’t enough hours in the day to be available for everyone, so therapist Sara Kubric says we have to prioritize who we spend time with. Not sure which relationships deserve priority? Kubric shares the six types of people to keep close in your life:
NPR

'Dead Eyes,' but tons of heart: This small podcast is among the year's best

The podcasts that spoke to me the most this year tended to be small and scrappy. The best was Dead Eyes, Connor Ratliff's quixotic quest to reconcile himself with the frustrations of life in show biz. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. Every year brings all sorts of great...
NPR

Buffalo residents say they relied on each other to make it through the blizzard

In the western New York city, people banded together in the aftermath of a devastating storm. A lot of people are helping others by shoveling or providing food. People around Buffalo, N.Y., say they made it through the blizzard of recent days by relying on each other. They have even relied on each other's body heat. Annabel Padilla (ph) has two roommates and a cat.
NPR

Why was Pakistani pop culture so big in 2022?

ALI SETHI AND SHAE GILL: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: For the first time ever, a Pakistani woman won a Grammy. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MOHABBAT") AROOJ AFTAB: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: And a Pakistani American teen from New Jersey punched through TV screens as Ms. Marvel. (SOUNDBITE OF TV...
NPR

Campaign to get people to try chicken feet used a fake photo of soccer star

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. If Cristiano Ronaldo made a Facebook post promoting something, would you try it? Egyptian nutrition officials hope people would after they posted a photo of the soccer star eating chicken feet. They see chicken feet as a low-cost alternative for protein with the country facing rising food costs. Thing is, though, the photo was fake. Actually, the chicken feet were real. The Ronaldo was fake - photoshopped in. Egyptian media called foul, both in bird and soccer terms, and the post was deleted.
NPR

Lyrics from 'Blind' by hip-hop singer-songwriter SZA will stay with you

We asked music critic Kiana Fitzgerald, a frequent contributor to NPR Music: Was there a lyric from 2022 that stayed with you all year? She chose a line from the SZA song "Blind." STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. One of the last big album releases of 2022 came from the hip-hop singer...
NPR

Encore: NPR shares its favorite musical moments from 2022

Audio will be available later today. NPR is pulling together some of its favorite stories from 2022 that may have been easy to miss among the year's major news but hard to forget. Thursday, NPR shares its favorite musical moments.
SELF

A Guide to Doing Nothing for People Who Are Really Bad at It

This article is part of SELF’s Rest Week, an editorial package dedicated to doing less. If the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that taking care of yourself, physically and emotionally, is impossible without genuine downtime. With that in mind, we’ll be publishing articles up until the new year to help you make a habit of taking breaks, chilling out, and slowing down. (And we’re taking our own advice: The SELF staff will be OOO during this time!) We hope to inspire you to take it easy and get some rest, whatever that looks like for you.
NPR

Planning to fly soon? There are some things you can do to prepare

What should you do if your flight is delayed or canceled? Travel journalist Victoria Walker has some tips. Flying is a nightmare right now. If you're planning to board a plane any time soon, there are some things you can do to prepare. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Victoria Walker is a...
NPR

How to start a practice of mindfulness

Audio will be available later today. For NPR's Life Kit, Shereen Marisol Meeraji speaks with Jon Kabat-Zinn, the founder of mindfulness-based stress reduction, about how to manage stress, uncertainty and difficulties using mindfulness.
NPR

'Throughline': How one company contributed greatly to America's sweet tooth

If you make a resolution to eat more healthy foods in the New Year, you may have to think a lot about the food available on the grocery shelves. And we have some history this morning of how that food changed to include a lot more high-fructose corn syrup. It was originally invented in the 1950s as a sweetener alternative, never really got big until Dwayne Andreas came along. NPR's history podcast Throughline has been looking at the way one company took a little-used product and changed the American diet. Here are our hosts, Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah.
NPR

Lyrics from 'One by One,' written by Connie Converse, will stay with you

Sometimes when you hear a song, it can move you in unexpected ways. We're asking some of the folks who report on music here at NPR which set of lyrics from the past year stayed with you?. TOM HUIZENGA, BYLINE: I'm Tom Huizenga from NPR Music. This is a deceptive...

