Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
10 movies that received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes this year
Insider rounded up the movies that got a 100% rating this year. Most of the titles are documentaries or international films that you may have missed.
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
These 22 movies are leaving Netflix at the end of 2022: Watch them while you can
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Netflix’s monthly purge of movies is nearly here. Come Dec. 31, 2022, more than 20 titles will bid the streaming platform adieu, including the “Men in Black” trilogy, the 2006 James Bond flick “Casino Royale” and Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Blood Diamond,” according to Cinema Blend. Take a look at the movies that will soon disappear, and enjoy the last week of 2022 with some binge watching.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Digital Trends
The 10 most popular movies of 2022
The year 2022 was a pretty decent one for cinema. From small auteur-driven films like Pearl and The Fabelmans to major blockbuster events like Nope and Elvis, the film industry delivered plenty of movies that shook theaters and rocked audiences worldwide. Now that the year is coming to a close,...
With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row
NEW YORK (AP) — On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. With the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios...
The 10 Best Films of 2022
Even as the movie industry continues to recover from the pandemic’s debilitating effects, the ongoing story of film is not about loss of quality. This was a year filled with cinematic delights from every part of the world, with first-time filmmakers doing everything they could to shock audiences, and old masters delving into their darkest reminiscences for indelible works of memoir. I remain concerned by the fact that most of my favorite 2022 films didn’t come from major Hollywood studios—an industry that once prided itself on producing a breadth of stories currently seems too focused on the biggest and loudest—but this was still an unforgettable year.
CNET
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix
If you're after a more than solid sci-fi flick on Netflix, you're in luck. Newer gems like Synchronic are sitting in the vault alongside established classics like Men in Black and Starship Troopers. Then there are the newer flicks like Spiderhead to satisfy your sci-fi needs. Here are the best...
The 10 Best Movies of 2022
Here are the best movies of the year, from 'Tár' to 'Aftersun' to 'The Inspection'
The 23 movies we're most excited to see in 2023
M3GAN (Jan. 6, in theaters) You've seen the memes: Make a lane, Annabelle, there's a new killer doll sashaying her way into horror fans' hearts. Read our interview with director Gerard Johnstone, who calls his invention of M3GAN's now-iconic dance "one of those crazy, sleep-deprived, 3 a.m. thoughts." Ant-Man and...
These Were Americans' Top Movies of 2022
With 2022 drawing to a close, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the best cinema moments of the year, and a new study just revealed all the fan favorite films for 2022. OnePoll, a market research company, conducted a study between Dec. 16 and Dec....
Collider
Steven Spielberg’s 10 Best Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Steven Spielberg is arguably the greatest filmmaker of all time. Across almost five decades, the acclaimed director has released thirty-four highly entertaining and often profoundly moving movies across seemingly every genre. His most recent movie, The Fabelmans, which tells the story of Spielberg's childhood, has received rave reviews, proving that...
If Hollywood 2023 Was a Movie…
So it’s a two-hander, a buddy comedy, kind of King of Comedy meets The Odd Couple — but it’s in 3D, like all the movies are now since Avatar: The Way of Water made you forget that it doesn’t work for anything but Avatars. We open with a crane shot on a crowded theme park. From behind, we see a man waiting in a long line with his four grandkids, miserable because his Disney Genie+ card is stamped “inactive.” We close in to see that it’s former Disney CEO Bob Chapek (picture Dwayne Johnson). While a Mickey Mouse castmember poses with...
Here's which films made it on the Oscars shortlist
The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked. Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24. While some familiar and acclaimed names made the cut,...
Polygon
Let’s yell about the so-called 100 greatest movies of all time
Sight & Sound has released its latest list of the 100 greatest films of all time. The list hits just once a decade and this time it was culled from the top 10 ballots of over 1,600 film critics, academics, programmers, curators, and archivists from around the world. And as you might imagine from a description of the exercise, it’s leaves plenty of room for both appreciation and disagreement.
NPR
'Sopranos' actor Michael Imperioli grapples with guilt and addiction in 'White Lotus'
Imperioli plays a sex-addicted Hollywood producer on vacation in Sicily in the HBO show. In '21, he published Woke Up This Morning, an oral history of The Sopranos. Originally broadcast Nov. 15, 2022. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today, we continue our series featuring some...
Nicolas Winding Refn On Saddling Up Netflix Noir Series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ & How “Theatrical Will Always Exist” But Hollywood System Is “Falling Apart” – Crew Call Podcast
A pandemic and the closure of cinemas didn’t stop Cannes Film Festival-winning Nicolas Winding Refn from creating, the Drive filmmaker hunkering down with his family to make the new noir Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy which drops on Thursday, January 5. The six-episode series follows Mui, a lone wolf protagonist much like the crime crusaders in Refn’s repertoire, i.e. Ryan Gosling’s Driver in Drive and Julian in Only God Forgives, and Mads Mikkelsen’s Tony in the director’s Pusher franchise. Known to possess a gift, Mui is bought as a “lucky coin” to help cure a much older woman’s fertility problems....
Glass Onion: Knives Out sequel fails to crack Netflix top five – falling behind some surprising titles
Despite all the buzz surrounding Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has failed to break into Netflix’s illustrious film club.Rian Johnson’s sequel to his 2019 murder mystery film has proven to be a hit among audiences, with the film receiving mostly favourable reviews.Glass Onion was released on Netflix on 23 December. It streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days, the streaming service announced on Tuesday (27 December).This figure makes Glass Onion the streaming giant’s sixth biggest film debut, narrowly missing out on a top five position.The film follows behind Sandra Bullock’s 2021 film The Unforgivable...
Comments / 0