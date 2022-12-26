Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Lyrics from 'Blind' by hip-hop singer-songwriter SZA will stay with you
SZA: (Singing) Eating everything, nigga, no fasting. I don't care how much you knew me in the past tense. I ain't no Julia Stiles. This ain't no last dance, way past it. Way... FITZGERALD: The lyric is, it's so embarrassing, all of the things I need living inside of me....
NPR
How musicians bring Americans together across party lines
In a deeply divided America, few things bring people together across party lines. But some musicians believe they can bridge differences in ways others seem unable to. Polarization has rippled across all sorts of behavior - who you date, where you live, even the music you listen to. Musicians are keenly feeling the divided state of the country, too. NPR's John Burnett has been talking with music makers who say they want to help bridge that divide.
NPR
Lyrics from 'One by One,' written by Connie Converse, will stay with you
We asked NPR Music's classical producer Tom Huizenga: Was there one lyric from 2022 that stayed with you all year? He chose a line from the song "One by One," recorded by Julia Bullock. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Sometimes when you hear a song, it can move you in unexpected...
Ivanka Trump Smiles With Husband & Kids For Hanukkah After Ditching Daddy Donald As He Declares 'USA Is Dying From Within'
Ivanka Trump celebrated a happy Hannukkah with her husband and children as her famous father declared that the "USA is dying from within," RadarOnline.com can reveal.Donald Trump's oldest daughter, who also served as his senior advisor in his administration, appeared to ignore her daddy's latest rant over the weekend. Instead, Ivanka made sure to bask in the holiday season with her children and hubby, Jared Kuschner, after vowing to step away from politics to focus on her family first despite Donald's pleas. Looking like a tight family unit, Ivanka and Jared appeared like the perfect couple alongside their three kids...
Behind the History and Meaning of the Christmas Carol “Silent Night”
It’s one of the most emotive Christmas carols. It’s one of the deepest and loveliest, too. It’s “Silent Night.”. But what is the history and meaning of the song beyond its tender qualities? That’s what we’re going to dive into here today. The Song’s...
Children's Christmas play goes hilariously wrong as one kid steals 'baby Jesus': 'Cant stop laughing'
A child playing a sheep in the play decided to go rogue and take the story in a different direction.
NPR
How to throw the ultimate holiday cocktail party, according to director Paul Feig
KRISTEN WIIG: (As Annie)... relaxed, and I'm ready to party. KELLY: For our purposes, these next few minutes, Feig would like us to know him by another title, drunk funcle (ph)... PAUL FEIG: (Laughter). KELLY: ...Emphasis on the fun part. His new book is called "Cocktail Time!" and he says...
NPR
Why was Pakistani pop culture so big in 2022?
ALI SETHI AND SHAE GILL: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: For the first time ever, a Pakistani woman won a Grammy. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MOHABBAT") AROOJ AFTAB: (Singing in non-English language). SHAPIRO: And a Pakistani American teen from New Jersey punched through TV screens as Ms. Marvel. (SOUNDBITE OF TV...
NPR
Encore: Selena's spark still shines
Since her death in 1995, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez' legacy has spread far beyond her Tejano music roots. This week, Alt.Latino revisits a classic episode and explores how Selena became a powerful symbol of Latina identity.
NPR
'Sopranos' actor Michael Imperioli grapples with guilt and addiction in 'White Lotus'
Imperioli plays a sex-addicted Hollywood producer on vacation in Sicily in the HBO show. In '21, he published Woke Up This Morning, an oral history of The Sopranos. Originally broadcast Nov. 15, 2022. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. Today, we continue our series featuring some...
NPR
Russian businessmen keep mysteriously dying. Why?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to journalist and Russia analyst Julia Ioffe about the numerous, mysterious deaths of Russian oligarchs throughout 2022.
NPR
Remembering cello player Abdul Wadud, and other jazz greats who died in 2022
Wadud, saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, organist Joey DeFrancesco, trombonist Grachan Moncur III, trumpeter Jaimie Branch and saxophonist Ronnie Cuber are among the notable musicians who died in 2022. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. More jazz musicians died in 2022 than we have time to acknowledge. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead...
NPR
'Throughline': How one company contributed greatly to America's sweet tooth
If you make a resolution to eat more healthy foods in the New Year, you may have to think a lot about the food available on the grocery shelves. And we have some history this morning of how that food changed to include a lot more high-fructose corn syrup. It was originally invented in the 1950s as a sweetener alternative, never really got big until Dwayne Andreas came along. NPR's history podcast Throughline has been looking at the way one company took a little-used product and changed the American diet. Here are our hosts, Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah.
NPR
Jazz Night In America remembers the artists we've lost
The heaviest time of the year comes when Jazz Night In America reflects on the incredible artists, musicians, producers and personalities in our community to whom we've bid farewell – assembling the radio and video episodes that celebrate their lives is a bittersweet labor of love. This year, alto saxophonist Alison Shearer performs an arrangement of her song, "Gentle Traveler," to send off these luminaries as we keep them in our hearts, now and always.
NPR
Morning news brief
N.Y. Rep.-elect George Santos is being investigated for lying about his past. Ukrainians prepare for a renewed offensive by Russian forces. A new far-right government is sworn in Thursday in Israel. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. If a politician lies, does that amount to a crime? George Santos, a newly elected lawmaker...
NPR
Artificial Intelligence made big leaps in 2022 — is that exciting or scary?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Brian Christian, the author of "The Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values," about the impact AI is having on our lives.
NPR
Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated for lying about his past
If a politician lies, does it amount to a crime? George Santos, a newly elected lawmaker from Long Island, faces that question. He admits he did not work where he claimed or study where he claimed or have the faith that he claimed. He initially denied a New York Times report about all this, but now says he exaggerated a bit. He spoke with Fox News.
BBC
Christmas: The theatre group bringing joy to care homes
A theatre company has been bringing festive cheer to care homes across Northern Ireland with a series of performances specially created for people living with dementia. Commedia of Errors' nostalgia-filled Christmas shows feature classic songs and poetry. For many care homes, it has marked the return to face-to-face performances after...
NPR
How to gamify your exercise to make it more enjoyable
For an episode of Life Kit, NPR's Vincent Acovino explores ways you can gamify your exercise to make it more enjoyable, and help you reach your goals. You might not realize it, but the way we exercise is becoming more like playing a game. An Apple Watch rewards you with badges for hitting milestones. Peloton ranks you among others, encouraging competition. Workout apps like Strava have a social media component connecting you to fellow athletes. All of these are examples of what researchers call gamification - making something tedious feel more like play. Earlier this year for NPR's Life Kit, our producer, Vincent Acovino, set out to explain how you could gamify your exercise goals and have fun while working out.
Comments / 0