A Republican district attorney in New York has opened a probe into George Santos, who has admitted misleading the public about much of his official biography. If a politician lies, does it amount to a crime? George Santos, a newly elected lawmaker from Long Island, faces that question. He admits he did not work where he claimed or study where he claimed or have the faith that he claimed. He initially denied a New York Times report about all this, but now says he exaggerated a bit. He spoke with Fox News.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO