Transgender death row inmate set to be executed in January files clemency application with Missouri governor
A transgender woman who is scheduled to be executed in Missouri next month for murdering a woman in 2003 has filed a clemency application with the governor, citing struggles with brain damage and childhood trauma, the petition says.
Oregon DOJ moves to reimprison wrongly convicted Frank Gable
Five days before Christmas, the Oregon Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reimprison wrongly convicted murder suspect Frank Gable.
What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?
Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
Prisons chief: Official who beat inmates deserves 2nd chance
WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons is defending her decision to rally behind a high-ranking agency official who climbed the ranks after beating Black inmates in the 1990s, saying Tuesday that she feels he’s shown contrition and deserves a second chance. Colette Peters,...
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
Federal judge allows state to commence with execution of Mississippi death row inmate
A federal judge has rejected a Mississippi death row inmate’s request to block the state from carrying out his execution while the courts decide a constitutional challenge to the drugs the state plans to use to put the inmate to death. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate wrote in his...
Justice Dept. report outlines series of mistakes that led to prison beating death of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger
The Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General released a report on Wednesday outlining how a series of mistakes by the embattled Bureau of Prisons led to the beating death of imprisoned Boston gangster and convicted murderer James "Whitey" Bulger four years ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Judge blocks death row commutations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City judge has blocked the State Pardons Board from considering a mass commutation of the sentences of all 57 inmates on Nevada’s death row. District Judge James Wilson made that ruling from the bench following a hearing late this afternoon. Outgoing Governor...
Kwame Kilpatrick tells judge: My $1.5 million debt is paid off. Let me travel
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may have had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump, but he still has some loose ends to tie up with the federal government. Kilpatrick is still on supervised release — a condition he is now asking a judge to end — and he owes $1.5 million in...
Oregon governor lifts death sentences for 17 inmates facing execution
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who leaves office at the beginning of the year, has commuted the death sentences of all 17 inmates facing capital punishment in the state, leaving them to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
EW.com
Comedian Jeff Ross' roast of convicted murderer at center of death penalty appeal to SCOTUS
The Roastmaster himself, comedian Jeff Ross is finding himself somewhere he probably never pictured: at the center of a death-row petition headed to the Supreme Court for consideration. An attorney for Gabriel Paul Hall — who was sentenced to death in 2015 for the murder of a retired professor and...
5 Louisiana law enforcement officers indicted in death of Ronald Greene
Five law enforcement officers involved in the May 2019 death of Black motorist Ronald Greene have been indicted on state charges by a grand jury in Union Parish, Louisiana.
NPR
Supreme Court rules pandemic-era immigration policy will remain in effect
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Lee Gelernt of the ACLU about what Title 42, which the Supreme Court ruled will remain in effect, means for many migrants. The Supreme Court says Title 42 will stay in place for now. That policy lets immigration authorities quickly remove migrants before they can ask for asylum or other protections. The Trump administration put it in place as a public health order. The Biden administration had planned to end it. But today, the justices sided with Republican state officials who want to keep Title 42.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Demise Of Troy Leon Gregg, The Man Who Escaped Death Row Before Being Murdered That Very Night
The night before he was to be executed in July 1980, Troy Leon Gregg broke out of Georgia State Prison — only to die in a bar fight just a few hours later. On July 28, 1980, four men convicted of murder escaped from Georgia State Prison by disguising themselves as corrections officers. Among them was Troy Leon Gregg, an alleged double-murderer whose court case had become a landmark for the United States Supreme Court, creating the bedrock for modern death penalty jurisprudence.
NPR
Supreme Court allows border restrictions known as Title 42 to continue for now
The Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump-era border policy known as Title 42 will remain in place for now. The statute, enacted at the height of the COVID pandemic, allows immigration authorities to turn migrants back without a chance to claim asylum. Immigration advocates say it denies them human rights protections. Lee Gelernt is with the ACLU and an attorney on the case.
NPR
Rep.-elect George Santos of New York is being investigated for lying about his past
A Republican district attorney in New York has opened a probe into George Santos, who has admitted misleading the public about much of his official biography. If a politician lies, does it amount to a crime? George Santos, a newly elected lawmaker from Long Island, faces that question. He admits he did not work where he claimed or study where he claimed or have the faith that he claimed. He initially denied a New York Times report about all this, but now says he exaggerated a bit. He spoke with Fox News.
NPR
Encore: Remembering the lives of three inventors who died in 2022
NPR is pulling together some of its favorite stories from 2022 that may have been easy to miss among the year's major news but hard to forget. NPR remembers three inventors who died in 2022. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The most consistent headlines of 2022 have been about war, Supreme Court...
NPR
Morning news brief
Hundreds of thousands of passengers all over the country have seen their flights on Southwest delayed or canceled. And the airline is still canceling flights right at the peak of the busy holiday season. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Tuesday night, Southwest's CEO, Bob Jordan, issued a video pleading with frustrated...
NPR
A look at where Iran demonstrations are headed after over 100 days of public protests
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Columbia Global Senior Advisor Kian Tajbakhsh about the protests in Iran, which have continued for more than 100 days. It's now been more than a hundred days since Iranians began protesting in the streets. These are the longest-running public demonstrations in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. And even though the regime has cracked down on demonstrators with arrests, violence and executions, the people continue to march. Kian Tajbakhsh was arrested for taking part in earlier Iranian protests in 2009, and he's now with Columbia University. Good to have you here.
NPR
Why some rural universities are dropping dozens of programs
NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Hechinger Report Author Jon Marcus about the financial woes of rural universities and why some are dropping dozens of programs. Many colleges and universities in rural America are slashing budgets as enrollment numbers continue to dwindle. And often, the first things to be cut are humanities programs like history and English. It's forcing some students to consider transferring to other schools or leaving higher education altogether. Jon Marcus has been covering this erosion of funding at rural universities and its domino effects with The Hechinger Report, and he joins us now. Welcome to the program.
