A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion Bill
New York City Mayor Adams and Texas migrantsPhoto byYouTube and Twitter. El Paso Texas was giving free bus rides to migrants who wanted to go to Chicago and New York City. So, this week more migrants left Texas on Monday and are expected to arrive in New York.
Florida Governor DeSantis Faces a Lawsuit For Flying Migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Governor DeSantis flew migrants to Martha's VineyardPhoto byTwitter. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's idea to fly migrants to a sanctuary city seems to have backfired. Immigrant rights groups have filed a lawsuit against him. The 28-page lawsuit was filed last Thursday, December 1, 2022.
Migrants Dropped at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve in Historic Cold Weather
The White House placed the blame on Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling it a "cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt" Three buses dropped off dozens of migrants near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington D.C. as the area experienced record low temperatures on Saturday night, per NBC News. About 140 migrants from countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean arrived in D.C. from Texas, Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network organizer Madhvi Bahl told NBC News, calling the incident "awful." Some of the migrants that arrived had to...
Greg Abbott Slammed Over Christmas Message After Migrants Bused to D.C.
The Texas governor quoted a Bible verse after allegedly being behind stunt in which asylum seekers were dropped off near Kamala Harris' home.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
See arrival of migrants dropped off in front of vice president's home
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18-degree weather. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has more.
Texas GOP lawmaker hires Christian nationalist who called for drag show attendees to be executed
State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, hired Jake Neidert, 22, last month as his office’s legislative director amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ violence and rhetoric and ahead of a legislative session that's expected to focus heavily on anti-trans bills.
25% of U.S. Homebuyers Want To Move — This State Is the Top Destination
Rising housing costs due to inflation and high interest rates have been the new normal, pushing Americans to look for cheaper places to live. And now, a new Redfin survey found that 24% of homebuyers...
Federal judge says San Francisco can’t clear homeless camps
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily banned San Francisco from clearing homeless encampments, saying the city violated its own policies by failing to offer other shelter. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu in U.S. District Court in Oakland granted an emergency order Friday night that bars the...
If You're Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities
When you enter retirement, the first question is where will you live?. To help you answer it, Storage Café, an online storage-unit listing service, has put together a ranking of the largest 100 metropolitan areas, according to which are best for retirement. It probably won’t surprise you that Florida...
Overheard In D.C.: Furries?
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Doctor accused of punching officer during Capitol riot has just been arrested, feds say
The physician had bragged to a friend that she had “prepared” for Jan. 6 and had a knife-proof shirt and bottles of mace, according to the FBI.
Where Are The Most Fun Cities In Texas? Data Helps Us Decide
Let's face it, anywhere you look in Texas there's bound to be adventure somewhere. A state as big as the Lone Star state has so many different things to entertain someone who is looking to alleviate boredom. However, this is one problem. With so much to do, how does decide...
Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, D.C.
Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence
The migrants traveling from Texas were dropped off on Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C. A nonprofit organization helped them reach a church for shelter, food and other care.
The top 3 Gorgeous Cities you Could Retire in Oregon
When it comes to Retiring, many people fantasize about moving to Arizona, Florida, or even California. However, there are plenty of places worth retiring to in the Pacific North West, so give us a chance to persuade you. We picked out Three beautiful towns in the PNW and in Oregon....
KXLY
The 11 most expensive cities in the US
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Massachusetts man, son of famous American painter, convicted on four charges in Jan. 6 protests
Vincent Gillespie, 61, was found guilty on four charges related to his storming of the U.S. Capitol last January. Gillespie is the son of famous postwar painter Gregory Gillespie.
Seattle Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
Chronicle
Washington Sees Big Shift in Who Moves to the State
Through much of the 2010s, Washington was among the top states for drawing newcomers from other parts of the nation. Those days seem to be over. Data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Washington now has more people leaving than moving here. From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, Washington had a net loss of about 3,600 people to other states.
WFAE
