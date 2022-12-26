ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Migrants Dropped at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve in Historic Cold Weather

The White House placed the blame on Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling it a "cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt" Three buses dropped off dozens of migrants near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington D.C. as the area experienced record low temperatures on Saturday night, per NBC News.  About 140 migrants from countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean arrived in D.C. from Texas, Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network organizer Madhvi Bahl told NBC News, calling the incident "awful." Some of the migrants that arrived had to...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

If You're Ready to Retire, Consider These Cities

When you enter retirement, the first question is where will you live?. To help you answer it, Storage Café, an online storage-unit listing service, has put together a ranking of the largest 100 metropolitan areas, according to which are best for retirement. It probably won’t surprise you that Florida...
TEXAS STATE
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: Furries?

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WHYY

Buses from Texas drop off migrants in frigid Washington, D.C.

Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
WASHINGTON, DC
News Talk KIT

The top 3 Gorgeous Cities you Could Retire in Oregon

When it comes to Retiring, many people fantasize about moving to Arizona, Florida, or even California. However, there are plenty of places worth retiring to in the Pacific North West, so give us a chance to persuade you. We picked out Three beautiful towns in the PNW and in Oregon....
OREGON STATE
KXLY

The 11 most expensive cities in the US

The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Seattle Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants

Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Sees Big Shift in Who Moves to the State

Through much of the 2010s, Washington was among the top states for drawing newcomers from other parts of the nation. Those days seem to be over. Data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau shows Washington now has more people leaving than moving here. From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, Washington had a net loss of about 3,600 people to other states.
WASHINGTON STATE
