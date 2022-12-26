Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont officials emphasize ice safety heading into a warmer new year
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.
mynbc5.com
Burlington celebrates New Year's Eve across the city by enjoying traditions old and new
BURLINGTON, Vt. — New Year's Eve in Burlington was filled with activities across the city on Saturday. The Fletcher Free Library kicked off celebrations by getting an early start on 2023 with their "Noon" Year's celebration for little ones who won't be staying up until midnight. The kids and...
mynbc5.com
Local bars and restaurants get ready to ring in the New Year
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Bars and restaurants are getting ready to ring in the new year with a big night out. And for some bars in Burlington, the party has already started as they look forward to the main event. "We set off a bunch of confetti, and it gets...
mynbc5.com
Essex high school boys' basketball holds off South Burlington comeback, win 54-47
ESSEX, Vt. — Essex high school boys' basketball used a balanced scoring attack to take down South Burlington high school 54-47. Essex featured three different scorers in double digits, where senior Jacob Reyome led his squad with 16 points. South Burlington junior Tyler Bergmans led his squad with 15...
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Union High School boys' basketball comeback leads to 55-50 win over St. Johnsbury
HINESBURG, Vt. — Champlain Valley Union (CVU) High School boys' basketball stays undefeated after a 55-50 win over St. Johnsbury High School. Redhawk junior Tucker Tharpe led his squad with 19 points, while senior Logan Vaughn chipped in with 16. St. Johnsbury featured scoring from junior Harry Geng with...
mynbc5.com
Both Saint Michael's basketball teams fall to Saint Anselm on New Year's Eve
COLCHESTER, Vt. — New Year's Eve was not friendly to Saint Michael's Purple Knights basketball program, as both the men's and women's teams fell to Saint Anselm 57-49 and 69-56, respectively. The Lady Knights dropped their seventh consecutive game with the loss, marked by 12 turnovers and a lack...
