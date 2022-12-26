Read full article on original website
ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Week 17
Note: because of how competitive this race is, I am awarding this Arizona Cardinals’ t-shirt (via Amazon) to the contestant who wins 2nd place :. Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (+9.5) Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3.
Raiders Rumors On Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams + Tom Brady To Las Vegas In 2023?
Raiders rumors on Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Josh McDaniels and could Tom Brady be on his way to Las Vegas in 2023? The Raiders Report is presented by Fetch! Raider Nation, Fetch is available on iPhone & Android - use our link, https://www.chatsports.com/fetch & enter promo code CHAT at sign up for 5,000 points when you scan your first receipt. Raiders news from head coach Josh McDaniels will happen every week. To make sure you never miss anything subscribe to the Las Vegas Raiders Report by Chat Sports: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Manscaped is here to bring some happiness and joy in the lives of Raider Nation.
Chicago Bears News, Rumors LIVE: Justin Fields Update, NFL Draft #1 Pick Odds, Bears Mock Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears Now is LIVE on YouTube as Chat Sports host Harrison Graham covers the latest Bears news & rumors with 2 weeks left in the 2022 NFL Season. Today’s show is sponsored by Fetch. Download the Fetch app for FREE at http://chatsports.com/fetch and start scanning receipts to earn points for gift cards. Most Bears fans have shifted their attention to the 2023 NFL Offseason as Chicago is slated to have over $110 million in salary cap space & a very high NFL Draft pick. Could the Bears land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Battery Power Podcast Episode 383: Amid the holiday quiet
Christmas is now in the rearview mirror and the end of the 2022 is close. Most of baseball was quiet through the holiday weekend, and the MLB offseason has a long runway. There is still much to discuss with the Atlanta Braves, and that is the backdrop for the latest episode of the Battery Power Podcast.
NFL Rumors, Derek Carr News, 2023 NFL Mock Draft, Head Coach Hot Seat, Playoff Picture, Predictions
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:02 PMChat Sportsu200bBest open NFL HC job right now? Type ‘P’ for the Panthers, ‘C’ for the Colts or ‘B’ for the Broncos. 8:02 PMPhillip Cu200bP.
Michigan Football Injury News, Latest On Donovan Edwards vs. TCU, Matt Weiss NFL Rumors, Game Plan
Michigan football news and rumors from @chatsports is sponsored by Rhone! The Commuter Collection can get you through any work day and straight into whatever comes next. Head to http://www.rhone.com/CHATSPORTS and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 20% off your entire order! On today’s Michigan Football Report, James Yoder breaks down the following MAJOR Michigan Wolverines stories: - Michigan football injury rumors - Michigan joins Alabama & Clemson as only 3 programs with 2+ top-2 rankings in College Football Playoff - Andrel Anthony didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice - College Football Playoff position switch? R.
IMPORTANT 49ers Injury News + Brock Purdy STARTING In 2023 & Not Trey Lance? 49ers News & Rumors
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 49ers Report by Chat Sports turned off subscribers-only mode Anyone can send a message. 9:17 PMEllis_10u200bBang Bang. 9:19 PMjohn wallaceu200bActually I voted Raiders. But I actually I meant to put Seahawks,( Chickens)
The Raiders benched Derek Carr; Jarett Stidham will start against the 49ers
Kyle’s update, 11:13 AM PT: It’s official. The Raiders have benched Derek Carr:. Raiders are benching Derek Carr and turning to Jarrett Stidham as their new starting QB. Carr has thrown a league-leading 14 interceptions— including three Saturday night during a 13-10 loss to the Steelers. Stidham...
Chargers vs Colts: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, online streaming and more
Happy Monday Night Football one and all. seasons continues to taunt us with you think it is bad, just wait til next week. At least we have Monday Night Football to look forward to, and soon the NFL Playoffs. Oh, and the 2023 offseason where the Cardinals could be battling one or both of these teams trying to get a new head coach.
Sports world reacts to J.J. Watt retirement announcement
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced on Tuesday morning that he is retiring from the NFL when Arizona's season ends on Jan. 8. Get exclusive access to more than 3,000 premium articles a year from top writers. • Miller: Ranking CFB's top players ». • Givony: New 2023 NBA...
B/R NHL Roundtable: Ideal Location for the 2024 Winter Classic
We're just days away from one of the NHL's signature events of the year, as the league takes over Boston's historic Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. We've seen iconic American sporting arenas host the January showpiece, including Wrigley Field, the Cotton Bowl and Michigan Stadium. But where should...
Morning Skate: Wings @ Sabres
Well, last night was fun. Hopefully you sat and watched the whole thing and didn’t begin switching back and forth between the game and Pretty Woman on AMC after the first period, because that would be shameful. If you’re out of the loop, Detroit came back from a 4-0 hole to beat the Penguins 5-4 in OT in Pittsburgh last night, and now they roll into Buffalo for a showdown tonight against a team who has similarly racked up goals against them the way the Pens did in the opening 20 last night.
Falcons-Cardinals injury report: Elijah Wilkinson didn’t practice on Wednesday
With only a few games remaining in the season and a few days remaining in 2022, the Atlanta Falcons began the week as they prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals have been and will be without quarterback Kyler Murray who is on season-ending injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Falcons practiced while the Cardinals only held a walk-through practice.
Cowboys vs. Titans Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Week 17 On TNF
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 2:31 PMSam Jordanu200bI can't believe we're already playing again. 2:46 PMUnitiveu200bI can’t watch this game tonight sadly. At a college bowl game. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who...
Deebo Samuel has a chance to practice Thursday
The 49ers returned to practice Wednesday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided the projected injury report. Javon Kinlaw (planned rest day) Mitch Wishnowsky (illness) Brock Purdy is practicing in full with no injury designation, which means he’s fully recovered from a left oblique/rib injury. Shanahan said the plan was to...
2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals have fourth pick in draft after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Happy Wednesday one and all. The Arizona Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that helped them move up one spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (6-9) Seattle Seahawks (7-8) Detroit Lions (7-8) The Cardinals sit with...
NFL picks, Week 17
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 17 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread.
Giants vs. Colts, Week 17: Things to know as Giants seek playoff berth
Here are some things to know as the New York Giants look ahead to Sunday’s potential playoff-clinching game at MetLife Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts. This is, of course, a ‘win and get into the playoffs’ game for the Giants. There are, though, other scenarios in which the Giants could reach the playoffs this weekend. Here are all of those scenarios”
