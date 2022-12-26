Well, last night was fun. Hopefully you sat and watched the whole thing and didn’t begin switching back and forth between the game and Pretty Woman on AMC after the first period, because that would be shameful. If you’re out of the loop, Detroit came back from a 4-0 hole to beat the Penguins 5-4 in OT in Pittsburgh last night, and now they roll into Buffalo for a showdown tonight against a team who has similarly racked up goals against them the way the Pens did in the opening 20 last night.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO