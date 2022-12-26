Buddy Hield loves shooting 3-pointers. He came into Thursday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with the most in the league this season (132) while hitting 41.9% from long range. But who could have been ready for this? Cleveland's Jarrett Allen tapped the opening jump ball right to Hield, who turned and made a 3. It took all of (maybe) 4 seconds. Why the rush, Buddy? 😅Instant action on the NBA App: https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/5w3JSd8fEZ— NBA (@NBA) December 30, 2022 This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Scoring in a hurry: Pacers' Buddy Hield hits 3-pointer 4 seconds (maybe) into game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO