Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
papermag.com
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Chris Pratt’s Son Jack, 10, & Daughter Lyla, 2, Get Into Holiday Spirit With Rare Photo Together
Chris Pratt‘s children are getting into the holiday spirit at their house. The Guardians of the Galaxy star’s son Jack, 10, and his daughter Lyla, 2, searched for their Elf on the Shelf in a sweet photo shared by Chris, 43, on December 18. Jack, who Chris shares with his ex Anna Faris, had his back to the camera and stood next to Lyla, who is Chris’ oldest daughter with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, as the sibling duo stared at two of the beloved Christmas dolls in a plant.
Fans concerned after Britney Spears shares 'creepy' video covering herself in cake
Britney Spears has got fans worrying for her once again after her most recent post to Instagram, in which she shoves her face into a cake to celebrate her birthday. The 'Lucky' singer celebrated her 41st birthday earlier this month, and clearly went all out to mark the occasion. Check out her video here:
Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
ETOnline.com
Diddy's Mystery Woman Revealed After Birth of Baby Girl
The mother of Diddy's seventh child has been revealed. ET has learned that Dana Tran is mom to baby girl Love Sean Combs, whose arrival the 53-year-old rapper announced over the weekend. Tran, a 28-year-old cyber security specialist, gave birth to baby Love on Oct. 15 in Newport, California, according...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Candace Cameron Bure Shows Off Her Gray Hair in New Photo
Candace Cameron Bure isn’t ashamed to admit that her blonde locks aren’t completely natural. The Fuller House star recently took to Instagram to prove that she ages just like the rest of us. And her formerly flaxen roots are starting to come in grey. In September, the 46-year-old...
talentrecap.com
John Legend’s Son Got Stitches on his Head From an Accident
The Voice coach John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen went through a bit of a scare as their four-year-old son Miles, got into a minor accident. The toddler was seen recovering on Teigen’s Instagram stories. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen’s Son is Recovering From an Accident. The singer’s...
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Mariah Carey Says Kids Moroccan & Monroe Inherited Her Musical Talents
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Mariah Carey's two kids. In an exclusive interview with E! News, the legendary singer discussed how her children, 11-year-old twins...
