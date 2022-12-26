ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry Hall, MD

foxbaltimore.com

1 person dead in early morning Baltimore County house fire

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Fire crews responded to heavy fire at a Baltimore County house fire early on Thursday morning. Officials say one person died in the fire. Crews arrived at the scene at the 2500 block of Synder Avenue in Sparrows Point around 2:00AM. Officials say there was...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

I-895 shut down due to vehicle fire

BALTIMORE, MD—For motorists who are traveling into Baltimore City, I-895 has been shut down due to a Thursday morning vehicle fire. The fire was reported at around 9:15 a.m. along northbound I-895 prior to the Harbor Tunnel. Crews are on the scene and attempting to extinguish the blaze. All...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
PASADENA, MD
Nottingham MD

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a train in Edgewood. The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, along Edgewood Road at the railroad tracks. Initial reports indicate that a male was struck by a...
EDGEWOOD, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man ejected from car, dies after crash into utility pole in Churchville

CHURCHVILLE, Md. — A man who was ejected from his car after crashing into a utility police overnight died in Harford County. Maryland State Police said troopers were called around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Maryland Route 136 near Asbury Road in Churchville, where an Acura TL traveling at a high rate of speed crashed.
CHURCHVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
PERRY HALL, MD
Nottingham MD

Shots fired during Route 40 road rage incident in Rosedale, rideshare driver involved in Nottingham altercation

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting, an assault, and a burglary that were reported over the Christmas weekend. At just before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, a driver was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway near I-695 in Rosedale (21237) and became involved in a road rage incident with another driver. At one point, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired at the victim’s vehicle. No one in the victim’s vehicle was struck.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WUSA9

3 injured in Montgomery Co. crash Monday on SB I-270

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some lanes were closed on I-270 after a major crash Monday afternoon that left three people injured. The crash, which involved five cars according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, happened on southbound I-270 between Montgomery Village Avenue and I-370. Officials reported that some lanes were blocked as of 4 p.m. Monday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Subway service restored after partial train derailment in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Subway service is fully restored after a train partially derailed at Rogers Station in northwest Baltimore, according to The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT MARYLAND). On Monday, Baltimore City Fire Department treated several people who were injured in the incident, according to a tweet from the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal Christmas morning crash identified

Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead early Christmas morning. According to police, officers responded to the scene December 25 at about 3:30 a.m. near Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park. Officers learned that a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The wait is over! Mama Tana’s pretzel shop has opened on THE AVENUE at White Marsh. Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels offers Original, Cinnamon Sugar, and Garlic pretzels, as well as beef pretzel dogs. All pretzels are $3.99 with the option of adding cheese dip. Mama Tana’s...
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

Body found in wooded area in Dundalk, police say

DUNDALK, Md. — A body was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area of Dundalk, Baltimore County police told 11 News. County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of Center Place and Willow Spring Road, where a body was discovered in a wooded area.
DUNDALK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online

What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
BALTIMORE, MD

