ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Duval County showed Florida's shift to the right

NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the “County to County” project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here’s some of what they learned. Democratic over-performance in the 2022 midterm elections did not extend to the state of Florida, where Republicans won big. And Duval County can help explain what happened throughout the Sunshine State.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

8 new Florida laws go into effect on New Year’s Day

After the fireworks have gone off at midnight and New Year’s Day has arrived, several new laws will be enacted across Florida to stabilize the troubled property insurance system, keep apartment renters safer and protect newborns. Eight new laws will go into effect next week. Floridians can expect changes...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida has changed a lot in the last year, data shows

As 2023 inches closer, records and data show the Sunshine State changed a lot in the past year. From overall population to housing and politics, 2022′s impact on Florida was significant. One of the biggest changes people have probably noticed is housing costs. Data from Zillow shows the typical...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
FLORIDA STATE
thetampabay100.com

No 1: Andrew Warren suspension

In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
FLORIDA STATE
Ty D.

DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?

NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
FLORIDA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance

Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, and Washington; and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
AOL Corp

5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy