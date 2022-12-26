Read full article on original website
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
A look at the new Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new year means new changes for the state of Florida. Several new laws are set to take effect on New Year's Day, focusing on issues like newborn health care, toll relief and, of course, the shaky property insurance system. These measures were passed either during...
WCTV
New Florida landlord, property manager laws in effect Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new law for Florida property managers and landlords will take effect next week. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been issued a copy of an apartment key. The law will also require landlords and property managers to set up systems for returning and tracking who is in possession of keys.
NBC News
Duval County showed Florida's shift to the right
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the “County to County” project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here’s some of what they learned. Democratic over-performance in the 2022 midterm elections did not extend to the state of Florida, where Republicans won big. And Duval County can help explain what happened throughout the Sunshine State.
WINKNEWS.com
8 new Florida laws go into effect on New Year’s Day
After the fireworks have gone off at midnight and New Year’s Day has arrived, several new laws will be enacted across Florida to stabilize the troubled property insurance system, keep apartment renters safer and protect newborns. Eight new laws will go into effect next week. Floridians can expect changes...
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
DeSantis Signed The Largest Tax Relief Package in Florida History. What are the Results?
This year DeSantis signed the largest tax relief package in Florida History, another first for the governor, who may just be the republican favorite for the 2024 presidential run.
News4Jax.com
Florida has changed a lot in the last year, data shows
As 2023 inches closer, records and data show the Sunshine State changed a lot in the past year. From overall population to housing and politics, 2022′s impact on Florida was significant. One of the biggest changes people have probably noticed is housing costs. Data from Zillow shows the typical...
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
Vacant shopping centers could be key to solving Florida's housing problems
In June of 2020, the state enacted a new law that streamlined the complicated process of rezoning commercial and industrial space into residential.
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
thetampabay100.com
No 1: Andrew Warren suspension
In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
alachuachronicle.com
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles highlights major accomplishments of 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is highlighting major accomplishments of 2022, all in pursuit of the department’s vision: A Safer Florida. FLHSMV’s more than 4,000 members serve in all of Florida’s 67 counties and are committed to the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles, and the operation of the Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida ranked second highest in the nation in the number of school-related book bans
The state of Florida has the second-highest number of school-related book bans. There have been a total of 566 book bans across 21 Florida districts. Florida is led only by Texas which has recorded 801 book bans across 22 districts. The 21 school districts in Florida with banned books include...
DeSantis Urges Lawmakers to Pass Permitless Gun Carry Law. What Should You Expect?
NBC Miami reports that Florida Governor DeSantis is pushing lawmakers to pass a law that does away with the need to have a permit to carry a gun in public. According to NBC Miami, "Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would allow gun owners in the state to carry a weapon in public without a permit.The change to Florida's gun law looks certain as several high-ranking lawmakers are backing DeSantis' pledge to make it happen in the upcoming legislative session, NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported."
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
News4Jax.com
Florida pet store must pay for sick, dying puppies, attorney general says
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County pet store has been ordered to pay $85,000 to consumers after the Florida attorney general’s office said customers were deceived and sold sick or dying puppies, News4JAX sister station WKMG-TV News 6 reports. Petland has already paid $123,000 in refunds to customers....
classiccountry1045.com
Additional Florida Counties Eligible for FEMA Public Assistance
Fifty-one additional Florida counties affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program. The counties are Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Wakulla, and Washington; and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
AOL Corp
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
