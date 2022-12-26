NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city has a short-term rental ordinance nearly three years after officials first embarked on the process. The ordinance was passed to a second reading on a vote of 7-2 during the City Council's last meeting of the year on Tuesday. It contains many of the restrictions first raised more than two years ago, but the language was streamlined and clarified over the past year.

