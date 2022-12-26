Read full article on original website
Related
iBerkshires.com
Desperados in North Adams to Close
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After opening under new management in September, Desperados will soon be closed. A post on the restaurant's Facebook page cited financial difficulties for the closure. Chris Bonnivier of Adams and his partners Sandra Lopez Nieves and Joseph Bevilacqua took over the Eagle Street restaurant from...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Art Association College Fellowship Show 2023: Call for Art
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County college art majors are invited to apply for the 2023 juried Berkshire Art Association (BAA) College Fellowship Show. $5,000 in fellowship grants will be awarded to college art majors whose work is selected. Submission information can be found at https://baacollegefellowshipshow2023.artcall.org. The call is open...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Year in Review 2022: Progress and Process
The top story of last year took more than a full year to resolve but finally concluded in April when the Select Board selected Robert Menicocci to serve as the new town manager. It was a year of big change at town hall and hesitancy to make major changes at...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Year in Review 2022
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2022 was a year of social justice issues, large sums of federal funding, and changes within the city. Homelessness continued to be a strong presence in the community after it was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the community called for police accountability and mental health resources after a man in distress was shot and killed by police following a 911 call.
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Select Board Approves Town Licenses
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has approved nearly all of the town's heavy equipment and liquor licenses for the upcoming year. The board voted on the licenses with little discussion during a brief meeting on Tuesday, its last of the year. The only license withheld from approval was...
wamc.org
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
iBerkshires.com
Warren Landfill Project in Dalton Revived
DALTON, Mass. — Citizens' Energy Corporation announced its intention to resurrect its plans to install a solar array on the Warren Landfill. Citizens' Energy Corporation submitted a site plan review and special permit application under the large scale solar installation bylaw during the Planning Board meeting on Wednesday night.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to fire at Hamel’s Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Hamel’s Creative Catering and Summit View Banquet Hall on Northampton Street Wednesday afternoon for reports of a fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, they received the call around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Captain Rex said that they strongly believe...
iBerkshires.com
Second Street Receives Grant from Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, has received a $75,000 grant from the Massachusetts Community Empowerment and Reinvestment Grant Program (CERP). The competitive grant program was developed to support communities that have historically faced disproportionate challenges to economic growth,...
iBerkshires.com
BEAT Green Drinks Goes Countywide
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After nearly 15 years of hosting their monthly Pittsfield Green Drinks gathering, Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) is expanding their Green Drinks from Pittsfield to county-wide, making it 'Berkshire Green Drinks'. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsfield Green Drinks took place exclusively at a...
thereminder.com
Pelis named full-time executive director of Look Park in Northampton
NORTHAMPTON – Back in mid-December, the Look Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Justin Pelis as the fifth executive director of Frank Newhall Look Memorial Park. Pelis was officially named the interim executive director on July 29 after the prior director, Jilian Larkin, decided to step down...
iBerkshires.com
Elm Street Java House Under New Ownership of 'Billy J'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Elm Street's coffeehouse is now under new ownership as "Billy J's Elm Street Java House." Owner William Jones, known as "Billy J," is keeping the same spirit of the cafe alive with some new menu items. "I bought it on Nov. 1 and was going to...
Pedestrian accident in Westfield on Franklin Street
Captain Steve Dickinson told 22News there has been a pedestrian accident in Westfield Wednesday night.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Approves Short-Term Rental Ordinance
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city has a short-term rental ordinance nearly three years after officials first embarked on the process. The ordinance was passed to a second reading on a vote of 7-2 during the City Council's last meeting of the year on Tuesday. It contains many of the restrictions first raised more than two years ago, but the language was streamlined and clarified over the past year.
Richter Cannabis loses civil suit against the City of Westfield
SPRINGFIELD - The civil suit brought against the City Council, City of Westfield and Mayor Michael A. McCabe in Hampden Superior Court by Richter Cannabis Inc., Richter Extracts Inc., and Pro Grow LLC for the denial of Host Community Agreements for marijuana cultivation and manufacturing at 69 Neck Road in Westfield, was denied in a judgment filed on Dec. 23 by Hampden Superior Court Judge James M. Manitsas.
Northampton to decide on buying $3.3M vacant church from Eric Suher, report says
A long-vacant church at the corner of West and Elm streets in downtown Northampton now has a price tag following a city meeting earlier this month. Northampton officials discussed buying the church, which has been vacant since 1993 and is owned by Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher, for $3.3 million, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Big sale by realtor Nikki Carchedi; Berkshire Money Management new hires; BEAT debuts Berkshire Green Drinks; Strong Little Souls receives $50,000 donation; Great Barrington short-term rental registration
$8,000,000 property is most expensive property sold in the Berkshires MLS. Alford— Nestled in the hills of Alford sits a fairy-tale house straight out of the Cotswolds or Tudor England. The magical handcrafted home was built in 2011 by the sellers, John W. Littlechild and his wife A. Ruth Littlechild. The property includes a stone-clad English guest cottage, garage, and quintessential red barn.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Hikes, Music, and Dances
The year is coming to an end so it is time to celebrate new beginnings with these Berkshire County events this weekend including hikes, music, and dances. Award-winning, Boston Based magician George Saterial will be performing at the Berkshire Museum this Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. Watch as he...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Office Has Successful First Year
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In its inaugural year, the city's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has opened up the conversation about creating safe and equal spaces for all community members. "I would say that almost a full year has gone very, very well, exceptionally well," Chief Diversity Officer...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Money Management Announces Hirings and Promotion
DALTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management welcomed Brenda Bailly and Tina Archambault as Client Care Specialists. The two new hires join the Client Care Team led by Chelsea Smith, recently promoted to the role of Client Specialist Leader. Brenda Bailly, based in the company's downtown Great Barrington office, brings...
Comments / 1