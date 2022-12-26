Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Poolesville closes two wells found contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
Poolesville closes two wells found contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’. Caroline Taylor worked for years leading the environmental group Montgomery Countryside Alliance to keep drinking water safe. She was one of around 6,000 Poolesville residents who got a warning earlier in December from town management that drinking water was contaminated with two toxins.
wnav.com
Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
wfmd.com
Sheriff Pushes Back Against Fentanyl Comments From Frederick County Health Department
He disagrees that no one can get addicted to fentanyl by touching it, or breathing it in. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is taking issue with some Health Department personnel on the dangers of fentanyl. Medical experts acknowledge that fentanyl is a dangerous narcotic, but they say skin contact, or breathing it in, or being near it won’t result in an individual becoming addicted. ” Every other public health agency across the United States says fentanyl is deadly to touch, to inhale, to have any contact with. So why would the Frederick County Health Department send this message out,” he said, during an appearance Wednesday on WFMD’s “Morning News Express.”
Wbaltv.com
Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online
What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
WTOP
‘We don’t know what January will bring’ — Loudoun Co. health director urges caution against flu, colds, COVID
Declining numbers of new recorded flu cases might suggest the flu season has peaked, but the health director in Loudoun County, Virginia, wants people to remain vigilant and take precautions against all the viruses currently circulating. Seasonal influenza activity remains high but is declining in most areas, according to the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Post-holiday surge of severe illness could be compounded by hospital staff shortages, county officials warn
As Montgomery County health data shows an uptick in the spread of illness, health officials said they were bracing for the impact of a trio of viruses—COVID, the flu and RSV—compounded by hospital staff shortages. Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitalizations have spiked each January, after...
Local man fishes electric scooters out of the Inner Harbor
As people continue to dump electric scooters into the inner harbor, one man is trying his best to help clean up the mess.
West Virginia destination requiring masks indoors again
A popular West Virginia destination is requiring guests to wear masks indoors again.
mocoshow.com
Exclusive Look At Construction of Twinbrook Quarter, Including the Future Rockville Wegmans (Video)
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans (video of construction from this week available below). Mid November...
Propane Truck Flips, Leaks Fuel Onto Frederick County Road, Officials Say
All hands were on deck Wednesday morning in Maryland when a propane truck rolled over and leaked fuel into the roadway, tying up traffic for hours in Frederick County. Crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to the 1600 block of Park Mills Road in Adamstown when a driver lost control of his truck and overturned along the side of the road, leaking fluids into the ground and surrounding area.
Bay Weekly
A Hidden Animal
Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
WUSA
Injured hiker found stranded in freezing temperatures in Maryland rescued by helicopter
KNOXVILLE, Md. — A 35-year-old woman was airlifted to safety Tuesday after getting injured and stranded in below-freezing temperatures while hiking in Maryland. Shortly before 3:45 p.m., Washington County fire, rescue and emergency medical personnel were called to a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River, for a hiker that was injured and stranded.
WTOP
New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers
Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington
Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
tysonsreporter.com
Fees on Dulles Toll Road officially increase on Jan. 1
There are only a few days left before fee increases go into effect on the Dulles Toll Road. Beginning Jan. 1, at the main line plaza, tolls will rise from $3.25 to $4 for two-axle vehicles, $6.50 to $8 for three-axle vehicles, $7.75 to $9.25 for four-axle vehicles, and $9 to $10.50 for five-axle vehicles.
Bay Net
Public Hearing: Weapons And Firearms Prohibited On County-Owned Or Operated Property
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., in a hybrid format, both virtually and in person at the Charles County Government Building, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland, to consider Bill 2022-14. The proposed legislation amends and renames Chapter 51 of the Code of Charles County, currently titled “Firearms” to “Firearms and Other Weapons,” to prohibit firearms and other weapons, as defined in the Md. Ann. Code, Criminal Law Article, within 100 yards of a building owned or operated by Charles County Government or the Board of Charles County Commissioners.
loudounnow.com
Rt. 9 Reopens After Hillsboro House Fire
Hillsboro Rallies to Aid Family after Fire Even as fire crews worked to extinguish flames ripping through the historic former church building on Tuesday morning, town of Hillsboro leaders already were at work to help the Hawkins family who live there. The fire at the home, located on the southside...
wfmd.com
Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
