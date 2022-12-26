ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poolesville, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Poolesville closes two wells found contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

Poolesville closes two wells found contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’. Caroline Taylor worked for years leading the environmental group Montgomery Countryside Alliance to keep drinking water safe. She was one of around 6,000 Poolesville residents who got a warning earlier in December from town management that drinking water was contaminated with two toxins.
POOLESVILLE, MD
wnav.com

Department of the Environment Issues Precautionary, Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay

As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) today issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting until January 10. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are being temporarily reclassified to restrict shellfish harvesting in the area. The order, which expands an area already closed to shellfish harvesting east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued as a precaution after an estimated volume of the sewage overflow in Baltimore County provided to MDE yesterday showed a potential impact on shellfish waters downstream in the bay.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Sheriff Pushes Back Against Fentanyl Comments From Frederick County Health Department

He disagrees that no one can get addicted to fentanyl by touching it, or breathing it in. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is taking issue with some Health Department personnel on the dangers of fentanyl. Medical experts acknowledge that fentanyl is a dangerous narcotic, but they say skin contact, or breathing it in, or being near it won’t result in an individual becoming addicted. ” Every other public health agency across the United States says fentanyl is deadly to touch, to inhale, to have any contact with. So why would the Frederick County Health Department send this message out,” he said, during an appearance Wednesday on WFMD’s “Morning News Express.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Resident whose apartment was damaged by burst pipe receives help online

What sounded like a heavy rainstorm was actually a pipe that froze and burst open, affecting some tenants in a northwest Baltimore apartment building. Markeis Gilliard, a resident of the building on Liberty Heights Avenue, told the 11 News I-Team he had no idea where to turn for help, so he put his plight on social media and received plenty of assistance, including some that surprised him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Propane Truck Flips, Leaks Fuel Onto Frederick County Road, Officials Say

All hands were on deck Wednesday morning in Maryland when a propane truck rolled over and leaked fuel into the roadway, tying up traffic for hours in Frederick County. Crews responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 to the 1600 block of Park Mills Road in Adamstown when a driver lost control of his truck and overturned along the side of the road, leaking fluids into the ground and surrounding area.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Weekly

A Hidden Animal

Several years ago, just before sunrise, I drove past a drainage pond in Edgewater and caught a glimpse of a shadowy dog-like animal sneaking along the inside of the fence. I pulled over and watched as a gray fox hunted for frogs along the water’s edge, but I was not able to get a photo. In my usual determined fashion, I returned to the spot four times but never saw the animal again.
EDGEWATER, MD
WUSA

Injured hiker found stranded in freezing temperatures in Maryland rescued by helicopter

KNOXVILLE, Md. — A 35-year-old woman was airlifted to safety Tuesday after getting injured and stranded in below-freezing temperatures while hiking in Maryland. Shortly before 3:45 p.m., Washington County fire, rescue and emergency medical personnel were called to a remote portion of Maryland Heights, above the Potomac River, for a hiker that was injured and stranded.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTOP

New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers

Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington

Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
tysonsreporter.com

Fees on Dulles Toll Road officially increase on Jan. 1

There are only a few days left before fee increases go into effect on the Dulles Toll Road. Beginning Jan. 1, at the main line plaza, tolls will rise from $3.25 to $4 for two-axle vehicles, $6.50 to $8 for three-axle vehicles, $7.75 to $9.25 for four-axle vehicles, and $9 to $10.50 for five-axle vehicles.
DULLES, VA
Bay Net

Public Hearing: Weapons And Firearms Prohibited On County-Owned Or Operated Property

LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., in a hybrid format, both virtually and in person at the Charles County Government Building, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland, to consider Bill 2022-14. The proposed legislation amends and renames Chapter 51 of the Code of Charles County, currently titled “Firearms” to “Firearms and Other Weapons,” to prohibit firearms and other weapons, as defined in the Md. Ann. Code, Criminal Law Article, within 100 yards of a building owned or operated by Charles County Government or the Board of Charles County Commissioners.
LA PLATA, MD
loudounnow.com

Rt. 9 Reopens After Hillsboro House Fire

Hillsboro Rallies to Aid Family after Fire Even as fire crews worked to extinguish flames ripping through the historic former church building on Tuesday morning, town of Hillsboro leaders already were at work to help the Hawkins family who live there. The fire at the home, located on the southside...
HILLSBORO, VA
wfmd.com

Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
MARYLAND STATE

