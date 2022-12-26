He disagrees that no one can get addicted to fentanyl by touching it, or breathing it in. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is taking issue with some Health Department personnel on the dangers of fentanyl. Medical experts acknowledge that fentanyl is a dangerous narcotic, but they say skin contact, or breathing it in, or being near it won’t result in an individual becoming addicted. ” Every other public health agency across the United States says fentanyl is deadly to touch, to inhale, to have any contact with. So why would the Frederick County Health Department send this message out,” he said, during an appearance Wednesday on WFMD’s “Morning News Express.”

