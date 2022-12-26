ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
maritime-executive.com

Annual Great Lakes Ice-Breaking Starts Early Due to Winter Storm

Last week’s massive winter storm that took aim at the central U.S. continues to cause havoc on all forms of transportation with areas around the Great Lakes receiving 40 to 50 inches of snow. The U.S. Coast Guard reports due to last week’s storm that in cooperation with the Canadian Coast Guard it started its annual ice-breaking operation earlier than normal to help in the recovery for communities along the shores and served by ships operating on the Great Lakes.
maritime-executive.com

Funding Awarded to Complete Corpus Christi Channel Improvements

Funding for the last stage of the improvements to the Corpus Christi Ship Channel was include included in the recently enacted federal budget for 2023. The two-year project will complete the deepening and widening of the channel as well as provide for other improvements for the U.S.’s third-largest seaport in total waterway tonnage and the nation’s largest U.S. energy export gateway.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
maritime-executive.com

Long Beach Channel Deepening Project Receives Federal Authorization

The Port of Long Beach received Federal authorization for its long-planned Channel Deepening Project designed to improve the movement of large vessels into and out of the port by reducing the need for lightering. The port says the project which should be completed by 2030 has both operational and environmental benefits and was one of only five navigational projects nationwide that received Army Corp of Engineers endorsements for construction authorization under the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...

