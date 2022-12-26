Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snowfall expected to continue into New Year
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our midweek storm has brought a healthy surge of moisture to the region with heavy snowfall in the mountains and a nice mix of rain and snow in the lower valleys. Some of the Upper Cottonwoods are reporting nearly two feet of snow in the past 24 hours with snow still falling in those areas. Scattered snow showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday afternoon with the bulk of the storm sliding through Southeast Utah this evening.
kjzz.com
Additional 1-3 feet of snow expected in Utah's northern mountains
UTAH (KUTV) — According to the National Weather Service, things may be expected to ramp up, as a possible onset of moisture in the form of rain, snow and high winds could impact the Intermountain region, putting a damper on New Year's celebrations. The past 24 hours have already...
KRQE News 13
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
ABC 4
Heavy snowfall for the mountains through Wednesday Evening, valleys see mainly rain
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Active weather returns to the region today as a storm system off the West Coast sends moisture into the state. This is the beginning of several storms that are lined up to impact Utah into the new year. Wet weather has been spreading across...
KUTV
Avalanche Warning issued for backcountry near Logan as heavy mountain snow piles up
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Avalanche Center on Wednesday issued a days-long avalanche warning for backcountry areas in mountains near Logan as the latest snow storm dropped heavy, wet snow on the slopes -- and on the older layers of snow that have become weak and sugary between the storms.
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
KSLTV
Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought
SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
ABC 4
Valley rain and mountain snow today
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah, I hope your Tuesday is off to a terrific start. After a quiet start to the week, it won’t be that way today as today kicks off a much more active pattern that will stick around through at least the New Year’s weekend as a couple of systems with plenty of moisture move in from the west thanks to an atmospheric river setup.
oilcity.news
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
ijpr.org
Heavy rain will hit Northern California and Oregon over the next few days
This atmospheric river will have more impact than others, said Charles Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. He said it will include heavy rain and some snow, which will be a welcome break from drought conditions in the region. "The good thing is that there's gonna be snow...
kjzz.com
4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
KOAT 7
Winter Storm to impact New Mexico on Wednesday
Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
New timing and totals for incoming atmospheric rivers hitting Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two more storms are heading into Northern California to round out the year with big travel impacts expected and possible flooding. The Sierra is finally seeing the rain turn to snow as colder air is arriving overnight. A Winter Storm Warning will continue for the Sierra until Wednesday at 4 a.m. The valley will see areas of fog but most of the day will be dry before the next storm arrives.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
kslnewsradio.com
High winds cause ski lift closures in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Ski lifts are closing or being put on hold due to high winds along the Wasatch Front. Brighton Resort has closed the Great Western lift for the day and Park City Mountain Resort has put Orange Bubbles Express and Red Pine Gondola on hold. Additionally,...
Browns Canyon open after closure due to icy conditions
— The South Summit Fire District reported that Browns Canyon Rd. is "treacherous" due to ice, noting that there have been multiple car accidents and rollovers Wednesday night. The road is closed as of 7 p.m. The fire district said crews are on their way to clear the road, but...
Snowbasin Resort to add new 6-person lift for 2023-24 ski season
UTAH — The never-ending expansion of ski resorts around the state continues with the announcement of the new DeMoisy Express lift at Snowbasin Resort. This new lift will provide more […]
Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
