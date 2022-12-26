ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans All-Metro Football: State champion Destrehan, John Curtis lead large-schools team

Destrehan senior Jai Eugene Jr. cemented a legacy at the school for how he quarterbacked the undefeated Wildcats to a state championship. In the Division I nonselect state final, Destrehan and Ruston were tied at 10 when Eugene looked to pass on third-and-8 but did not see an open receiver. He then tucked away the football and ran 29 yards up the left sideline and scored with 3 minutes, 22 seconds left for a 17-10 victory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
viatravelers.com

16 Best Restaurants In The New Orleans French Quarter

The 78 square blocks that make up the New Orleans French Quarter are easily the heartbeat of the Crescent City. It’s the biggest tourist attraction in the state, and not just for its famous Bourbon Street. Which, fun fact, Bourbon Street is not named after the alcohol. Although it’s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Big Night NOLA New Year’s Eve Event is Back

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans annual New Year’s Eve Event – Big Night New Orleans is back for its 10th anniversary in a new location — Mardi Gras World, located at 1380 Port of New Orleans, in New Orleans, LA. Big Night New Orleans offers entertainment in multiple party areas, all overflowing with spectacular all- night entertainment and impeccable service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Chef Kevin Belton cooks up Bacon Bites, Finger Lickn' Kickn' Chicken

NEW ORLEANS — Bacon Bite. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside. Cut crusts off the bread. Use a knife or offset spreader to spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each slice of bread. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of chives or green onions and a pinch of Creole seasoning on top of cream cheese.
CREOLE, LA
WWL

Emeril Lagasse named Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Culinary Officer

NEW ORLEANS — Carnival Cruise Line announced renowned New Orleans chef and restaurateur Emeril Lagasse will serve as the cruise line’s Chief Culinary Officer. As Chief Culinary Officer, Lagasse will support Carnival crew chefs with popular food trend ideas and culinary techniques as well as advise the cruise line on future menu items and dining concepts for Carnival guests.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot

Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
GRETNA, LA

