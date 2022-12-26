The Dallas Cowboys are likely going on the road in the playoffs, but Dak Prescott doesn’t see any problem with that. While the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, it will still be difficult for them to claim the top spot in the NFC East. After all, Philly just needs to win one of their remaining two games against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants to claim the division title. Meanwhile, Dallas will only have a shot at it if the Eagles lose both games and they win their last two (against the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders).

