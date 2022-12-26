Read full article on original website
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Dak Prescott’s strong playoffs message will please Cowboys fans
The Dallas Cowboys are likely going on the road in the playoffs, but Dak Prescott doesn’t see any problem with that. While the Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, it will still be difficult for them to claim the top spot in the NFC East. After all, Philly just needs to win one of their remaining two games against the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants to claim the division title. Meanwhile, Dallas will only have a shot at it if the Eagles lose both games and they win their last two (against the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders).
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
Cowboys vs. Eagles NFC Playoff Race: Jalen Hurts 'Surprise'?
A national media report suggests some insight into what the Philadelphia Eagles might do at QB this weekend ... While semi-omitting the Dallas Cowboys from the picture in what seems like a lack of insight. ESPN's Dan Graziano is writing that he would be "surprised" if injured QB Jalen Hurts,...
Cowboys face Titans, still in chase for NFC East title
DALLAS (11-4) at TENNESSEE (7-8) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST, Amazon Prime. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Cowboys by 10 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cowboys 9-6, Titans 8-6-1. SERIES RECORD: Cowboys lead 8-7. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Cowboys 28-14 Nov. 5, 2018, at Dallas. LAST WEEK: Cowboys beat Eagles 40-34; Titans lost...
Sean Payton linked to Broncos head coach search by multiple reports
This isn’t going to slow down any time soon. Sean Payton has been linked to the ongoing Denver Broncos head coach search by multiple reports, but that interest may be one-sided. At the end of the day, Payton has to actually want the job. The ex-New Orleans Saints head coach will have his pick of opportunities once the NFL’s hiring cycle kicks off in earnest.
Why has the Commanders' defense lost a step lately?
For a stretch, the Washington Commanders defense was dominant. The ball-control offense gave defenders plenty of rest, and when they were on the field, they were tenacious, stopping the run with a light box and using more defenders in coverage to limit explosive plays. But in the past few weeks,...
Eagles vs Cowboys: Don’t Blame the Gardner
In the Eagles vs Cowboys Christmas Eve battle for seeding amongst division rivals, all cards were on the table, save the Hurts card. All the Eagles had to do was win one of their last three games to secure the first seed in the division and conference. They will have to wait at least one more week for that to happen.
Texas A&M puts lessons learned up against Prairie View AM
It has not been the smoothest start to the season for Texas A&M, but the Aggies will search to build
Ducks, building ‘chemistry,’ take on Predators
It hasn’t been an easy season for the Anaheim Ducks, languishing among the bottom three teams in the NHL. But
Shaq buys meals for customers at Houston restaurant on Christmas Eve
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is once again giving back in Texas. While in Houston, the former San Antonio resident visited Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen and spread holiday cheer to others at the restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to a Facebook post from the deli on Saturday, December 24,...
‘Kellen’s Fault!’ Coach Jokes About Cowboys Sun Worship
FRISCO - AT&T Stadium opened in 2009 and was built in the likeness of its predecessor, Texas Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys from 1971-2008. Texas Stadium had its famous hole in the roof "so God could watch his team play,” as Cowboys Nation bragged. That hole sometimes brought some interesting shade patterns on the field that wreaked havoc with television coverage and players at the time.
