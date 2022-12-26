ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Malaysia campsite landslide search ends with 31 dead

Rescuers have called off the search for bodies after a massive, predawn landslide blanketed a campsite north of Malaysia's capital killing 31 people, officials said on Saturday. "We found the last body, that of a boy," senior rescue official Hafisham Mohamad Noor told AFP. "We will end our search and rescue operations."
France 24

Rohingya refugees: At least 20 reported dead as boats land in Indonesia

Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.
maritime-executive.com

UN Calls for Rescue for 190 Drifting Rohingya, 180 More Feared Dead

Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees aboard an unseaworthy vessel are believed to be adrift at sea and governments in the region refuse to rescue them, according to a UN agency. Meanwhile, another refugee vessel is believed to have sunk with the loss of 180 lives. Since early December, the United Nations...
Phys.org

More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru

Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
The Independent

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
The Independent

Philippines hunts for 26 still missing after weekend weather disaster

Emergency crews in Philippines are racing against time to find 26 people missing after heavy rains, floods and landslides on Christmas weekend wrought havoc in one of the worst weather disasters this year.The death toll from the deluge has climbed to 25 people from 17 the previous day with most deaths caused by drowning in flash floods, according to latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).At least nine people have been injured in various rain related incidents and nearly 400,000 people were affected, it added.Christmas celebrations for thousands of Filipinos were disrupted after heavy...
France 24

Rebel crisis in eastern DR Congo threatens endangered mountain gorillas

M23 rebel activity in volatile eastern DR Congo is threatening mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park and leaving the endangered species vulnerable to poachers, a spokesman said on Tuesday. About a third of the global population of mountain gorillas lives in the park, a renowned wildlife reserve spanning 7,800 square...
HollywoodLife

World’s Only Nontuplets Seen In 1st Photos Back Home In Mali 1 Year After Being Born In Morocco

2022 will end on a high note for Halima Cissé and her family. Nineteen months after Halima, 26, gave birth to five girls and four boys, the first-ever set of surviving nonuplets returned to their home country of Mali, according to Today. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Mali announced on Dec. 13 that the children – boy Mohammed, Bah, Oumar, and Elhadji, with girls Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Kadidia, and Fatouma – made the trip from Morocco, where they were born, to the family home in Timbuktu, Mali. The country’s Minister of Health and Social Development, Diéminatou Sangaré, greeted the family and posted photos on Facebook showing the nine children in their home.
New York Post

Leopard injures 15 in unprovoked rampage in Indian town

Shocking footage has emerged of a wild leopard going on an unprovoked rampage through a northeastern Indian town, injuring at least 15 people. The clip circulating on social media Tuesday shows the big cat leaping over a barbed wire fence before latching onto a passing van in Jorhat. The animal manages to tear some trim off the outside of the vehicle before scampering back down the road.  The leopard attacked at least 15 people, including a forest guard and mother and her two daughters, before escaping into the brush, News18 reported. “Some residents had a close shave as the leopard was roaming in...
AFP

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

Spain's public prosecutor closed an investigation Friday into the deaths of at least 23 African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Melilla, one of its two North African enclaves. The prosecutors' decision came just months after Spain and Morocco patched up ties following a lingering diplomatic spat.
The Associated Press

UN urges rescue of refugees adrift in Andaman Sea

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations and other groups urged countries in southern Asia on Friday to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea. Most of those on board are...

