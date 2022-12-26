2022 will end on a high note for Halima Cissé and her family. Nineteen months after Halima, 26, gave birth to five girls and four boys, the first-ever set of surviving nonuplets returned to their home country of Mali, according to Today. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Mali announced on Dec. 13 that the children – boy Mohammed, Bah, Oumar, and Elhadji, with girls Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Kadidia, and Fatouma – made the trip from Morocco, where they were born, to the family home in Timbuktu, Mali. The country’s Minister of Health and Social Development, Diéminatou Sangaré, greeted the family and posted photos on Facebook showing the nine children in their home.

