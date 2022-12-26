Read full article on original website
Dramatic images show people trying to flee massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino that left at least 16 dead
At least 16 are dead and the death toll is feared to rise Thursday after a fire tore through a hotel casino in Cambodia, burning for around 14 hours.
Irish tourist dies after falling from moving train in Thailand
A 45-year-old Irish tourist died in Thailand on Tuesday after falling from a moving train, Thai police said.
Malaysia campsite landslide search ends with 31 dead
Rescuers have called off the search for bodies after a massive, predawn landslide blanketed a campsite north of Malaysia's capital killing 31 people, officials said on Saturday. "We found the last body, that of a boy," senior rescue official Hafisham Mohamad Noor told AFP. "We will end our search and rescue operations."
France 24
Rohingya refugees: At least 20 reported dead as boats land in Indonesia
Their boat was reported missing with many fearing it had sunk, but the ship carrying 174 Rohingyas washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday. It's the second boat carrying Rohingya refugees to have arrived in the country in two days after fleeing overcrowded camps in Bangladesh. The UN's refugee agency says at least 20 Rohingyas have died at sea in recent weeks while rights groups have noted a steep increase in the number of people leaving the camps in the past year. FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon tells us more.
maritime-executive.com
UN Calls for Rescue for 190 Drifting Rohingya, 180 More Feared Dead
Nearly 200 Rohingya refugees aboard an unseaworthy vessel are believed to be adrift at sea and governments in the region refuse to rescue them, according to a UN agency. Meanwhile, another refugee vessel is believed to have sunk with the loss of 180 lives. Since early December, the United Nations...
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Phys.org
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
Philippines searches for survivors after dozens killed in floods and landslides
Rescue teams across nine provinces in the Philippines raced to try to locate 26 people missing after weekend rains, floods and landslides that have killed at least 25 people, in one of its deadliest weather events this year. The national disaster agency on Wednesday said casualties reported so far had...
Dead man found in wheel of jet flown from Gambia to England
Gambian authorities say that a dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain
Thailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati hospitalized with heart condition
The eldest daughter of Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn remained hospitalized Thursday after falling unconscious from a heart condition the day before while training her dog for a contest, officials said.
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
Philippines hunts for 26 still missing after weekend weather disaster
Emergency crews in Philippines are racing against time to find 26 people missing after heavy rains, floods and landslides on Christmas weekend wrought havoc in one of the worst weather disasters this year.The death toll from the deluge has climbed to 25 people from 17 the previous day with most deaths caused by drowning in flash floods, according to latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).At least nine people have been injured in various rain related incidents and nearly 400,000 people were affected, it added.Christmas celebrations for thousands of Filipinos were disrupted after heavy...
France 24
Rebel crisis in eastern DR Congo threatens endangered mountain gorillas
M23 rebel activity in volatile eastern DR Congo is threatening mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park and leaving the endangered species vulnerable to poachers, a spokesman said on Tuesday. About a third of the global population of mountain gorillas lives in the park, a renowned wildlife reserve spanning 7,800 square...
World’s Only Nontuplets Seen In 1st Photos Back Home In Mali 1 Year After Being Born In Morocco
2022 will end on a high note for Halima Cissé and her family. Nineteen months after Halima, 26, gave birth to five girls and four boys, the first-ever set of surviving nonuplets returned to their home country of Mali, according to Today. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Mali announced on Dec. 13 that the children – boy Mohammed, Bah, Oumar, and Elhadji, with girls Hawa, Adama, Oumou, Kadidia, and Fatouma – made the trip from Morocco, where they were born, to the family home in Timbuktu, Mali. The country’s Minister of Health and Social Development, Diéminatou Sangaré, greeted the family and posted photos on Facebook showing the nine children in their home.
Philippines reports at least 8 deaths as rains, floods disrupt Christmas celebrations
Philippine authorities on Monday reported at least eight deaths mostly due to floods triggered by heavy rains in the southern provinces, as Christmas celebrations were disrupted for thousands of residents who were forced to evacuate.
Leopard injures 15 in unprovoked rampage in Indian town
Shocking footage has emerged of a wild leopard going on an unprovoked rampage through a northeastern Indian town, injuring at least 15 people. The clip circulating on social media Tuesday shows the big cat leaping over a barbed wire fence before latching onto a passing van in Jorhat. The animal manages to tear some trim off the outside of the vehicle before scampering back down the road. The leopard attacked at least 15 people, including a forest guard and mother and her two daughters, before escaping into the brush, News18 reported. “Some residents had a close shave as the leopard was roaming in...
Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths
Spain's public prosecutor closed an investigation Friday into the deaths of at least 23 African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Melilla, one of its two North African enclaves. The prosecutors' decision came just months after Spain and Morocco patched up ties following a lingering diplomatic spat.
watchers.news
At least 29 fatalities, 25 people missing as severe floods hit the Philippines
Heavy rains affecting parts of the Philippines since December 25, 2022, caused severe floods in which at least 29 people lost their lives. At least 10 people were injured while 25 remain missing. Severe weather affected a total of 407 224 people from 105 971 families in 757 barangays —...
UN urges rescue of refugees adrift in Andaman Sea
BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations and other groups urged countries in southern Asia on Friday to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea. Most of those on board are...
