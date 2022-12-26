Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson's 'Decline Cannot be Ignored' per NFL.com
Russell Wilson is a big reason the Denver Broncos dropped to the bottom of NFL power rankings.
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
New Broncos coach apparently will run the football operation
Broncos G.M. George Paton is staying with the team. But he will no longer be running the football operation. Although the Broncos haven’t announced that development, it’s the inescapable conclusion to be gleaned from the comments made Tuesday by Broncos CEO Greg Penner. Paton had been firmly in...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
George Paton: No one to blame but me
There’s no good spin to put on firing a head coach before the end of his first season and Broncos General Manager George Paton didn’t try to do so on Tuesday. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday after the team fell to 4-11 with a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Sunday that Paton called embarrassing and unacceptable in his opening comments at a press conference on Tuesday. Paton spoke after team owner Greg Penner said that he had “full confidence” in Paton, who oversaw the process that resulted in Hackett’s hiring before making the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson.
Seahawks lose key Geno Smith weapon ahead of final playoff push
The Seattle Seahawks sustained another injury blow to the offense after it was announced that tight end Will Dissly would be placed on season-ending injured reserve due to a knee ailment, per independent reporter Dov Kleiman. It’s a big blow for the Seahawks, who are fighting down to the wire to sneak into the NFL […] The post Seahawks lose key Geno Smith weapon ahead of final playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season, and according to sources, it’s not just because of his struggles this 2022 campaign. Apparently the Raiders are trying to preserve Carr’s health in order to make it easier to move him in a potential trade in the […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Raiders are benching Derek Carr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Updates on injury status of Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon and Yosh Nijman
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that receiver Christian Watson, kick returner Keisean Nixon and right tackle Yosh Nijman will all be considered “day to day” after exiting Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Watson missed the second half with a hip injury, Nixon went...
Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude
The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Lions Replace RB D'Andre Swift in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
The Lions could look to draft an elite running back in the draft.
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’
The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career.
Brutal stat about Indianapolis Colts goes viral
A brutal stat about the Indianapolis Colts went viral on Tuesday, the morning after their ugly Week 16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” The Colts started Nick Foles at quarterback for the game. The veteran went 17/29 for 143 yards and 3 interceptions as the offense scored just three points... The post Brutal stat about Indianapolis Colts goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Condoleezza Rice makes major move in Broncos coaching search
The Denver Broncos will have a famous face to aid their search to replace fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Condoleezza Rice, the former Secretary of State under President George W. Bush and part of the Broncos’ ownership group, will join the search committee for the franchise’s next coach.
Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season
This union between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos has not been good. It has quite the opposite, been very bad. The proof is in the pudding, or in this case, in the Broncos’ win-loss record. The Broncos currently have a dismal 4-11 record, which is better than just one team in the AFC, the […] The post Why Broncos must cut Russell Wilson after disastrous 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Browns Fans Video
When the Cleveland Browns made the move for Deshaun Watson and signed him to the highest fully-guaranteed contract in NFL history after more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct, many fans felt gross about it. But not too many in the Dawg Pound. Recently, Bomani Jones' "Game...
Tom Brady Teases Possible Revenge Tour Ahead of Media Career
The quarterback has a deal to join Fox whenever he decides to retire.
4 Cardinals most to blame after Week 16 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Arizona Cardinals failed to halt their skid after they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-16, in overtime at home in Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season. It was the Cardinals’ fifth loss in a row. They have not notched a win since Week 10 when they beat the Los Angeles Rams. Backup […] The post 4 Cardinals most to blame after Week 16 loss vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chandler Jones’ disappointing Raiders season likely over due to injury
As if the season couldn’t get any worse for the Las Vegas Raiders, Chandler Jones is now expected to be sidelined for their remaining regular season games due to injury. Head coach Josh McDaniels admitted as much while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, noting that the edge rusher is likely done for the year due […] The post Chandler Jones’ disappointing Raiders season likely over due to injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
