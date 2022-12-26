LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The arctic air has moved east, away from our area. With the return of winds from the southeast in the lower atmosphere, the air will become more moist. A few patches of fog are possible at dawn Wednesday, and the return of a low cloud deck is likely by Thursday morning. The low cloud may take awhile to mix away Thursday and Friday, and temperatures those days may not get much above 70. With clouds mixing away more quickly during the weekend, we have the potential of 80F warmth.

