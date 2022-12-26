Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: Elderly resident hit by vehicle reversing
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo Hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night. KGNS obtained surveillance video of the incident; however, some of the images may be difficult to watch for some viewers. Video shows a car backing up and then bumping into...
North Laredo Park and city vehicles damaged by vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Facilities at a popular Laredo Park were closed this morning after it was hit by vandals overnight. According to Laredo Park officials, the lifeguards were on their way to the pool at North Central Park at 5 a.m. when they noticed several damages to city property.
Laredo Police need help identifying culprits accused of park vandalism
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo Police are on the lookout for the culprits responsible for vandalizing a park and damaging city vehicles. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around five in the morning when a city lifeguard was getting ready to start the swimming classes at the North Central Park Pool.
2022: A busy year for Laredo Firefighters
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As we get ready to close out the year and start a new one, the Laredo Fire Department had a very busy 2022. The department is reporting that they had a total of 38,000 EMS calls and 4,535 fire calls this far. Roughly 4,561 of the...
Elderly couple injured in accident on Highway 83
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly couple is taken to the hospital after an accident on Highway 83. According to Zapata County Fire Department, the accident was reported on Dec. 27, 2022 at 3 p.m on Highway 83 just south of Ramireño, Texas. Authorites say a blue passenger...
Recent homicide sparks safety concerns from Laredo business owners
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While Laredo Police continue to investigate the city’s latest homicide, people who work around the alleged crime scene say more needs to be done to keep people safe in that part of town. KGNS News was at the scene on Friday, Dec. 23 at around...
Laredo business catches on fire on Spingfield Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the fire is reported at the intersection at the Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street. This has prompted the temporary closure of Springfield Avenue. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the...
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorites need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft of an electronic device occurred at the Target store located on Bob Bullock Loop on December 21. Police posted the picture of the...
Tragedy strikes Laredo with fatal shooting on West Del Mar Boulevard
LAREDO, Tex. - On Friday morning, tragedy struck the city of Laredo, Texas, when authorities were called to investigate a fatal shooting at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard.
Two men wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating two men who are suspects linked to a shooting that was reported in early December. According to Laredo Police, Ricardo Eduardo Garcia Jr. who goes by the alias ‘Goofy’ and Juan Jesus Luna, 19 Jr. are both facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
Victim of drunk driving crash spread awareness on safe driving
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Holiday celebrations are in full effect and December is typically one of the months with the most fatalities and DUI crashes in Texas. According to 2021 numbers from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), 61 alcohol fatal crashes were reported in December, with a total of 73 DUI fatalities for the month.
Shooting outside Laredo nightclub leaves one man dead
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one-man dead Friday morning. According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the incident happened outside of the business and a man in his 30s...
Authorities need your help locating a missing man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a missing man. Edgar Martinez, 19, was last seen on the Wednesday, Dec. 21. He is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 165lbs. If anyone has information on his whereabouts you are urged to call 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at...
Gulf Air Brings More Clouds Thursday Into Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Humid gulf air is arriving at the bottom of the atmosphere, and may bring cloudier skies Thursday into Friday. While still mild,70F afternoons. the cloud cover will limit the amount of sunshine that could bring warmer conditions. The layer of gulf moisture will thin during the weekend. With the clouds mixing away more quickly, we will see temperatures reach around 80F Saturday through Monday.
Warmer and More Humid Weather Moving In
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The arctic air has moved east, away from our area. With the return of winds from the southeast in the lower atmosphere, the air will become more moist. A few patches of fog are possible at dawn Wednesday, and the return of a low cloud deck is likely by Thursday morning. The low cloud may take awhile to mix away Thursday and Friday, and temperatures those days may not get much above 70. With clouds mixing away more quickly during the weekend, we have the potential of 80F warmth.
Change of venue hearing scheduled in Roland Anthony Burgos’ case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After nearly five years, the trial of a man accused of killing a woman and her child is set to take place next May but not before some potential changes could take place. Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles was arrested back in 2018 for the death of Grizelda...
Laredo International Airport to provide updates on construction project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport will be presenting an item to the Laredo City Council during Wednesday’s meeting. According to Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez, the item is in regards to construction that took place on the runway. He went onto explain they are re-surfaced...
Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam. On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue. While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves. Officer...
Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to the Laredo’s latest homicide. Laredo Police have worked throughout the day to secure an arrest warrant for Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37. Covarrubias has been identified as the prime suspect...
City of Laredo to swear in newly elected officials
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Now that Election Day and the runoff elections are behind us, the City of Laredo is ready to swear in its newly elected officials. Two new faces will be taking over the seats for both City Council District One and District Six. Gilbert Gonzalez is scheduled...
