ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back

The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Does George Kittle’s improvisation upset Kyle Shanahan? 49ers coach responds

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't a fan of improvisation. Instead, he likes his players to follow the script he lays out in his game plan, believing that doing so will ensure wins on game days. So some thought that tight end George Kittle's move to steal a touchdown away from teammate Ray-Ray McCloud against the Washington Commanders might have frustrated the meticulous head coach.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Lovie Smith on Texans getting top pick: Things work out the way they should in the end

The Texans are currently in position to earn the first overall draft pick in 2023, but that spot is less secure thanks to their win over the Titans last weekend. Should they win again in the final two weeks of the season, they may wind up with a better record than the Bears but head coach Lovie Smith said that’s not something that is on the mind of his team as they prepare to face the Jaguars and Colts. Smith said “if you compete, you compete to win” and everything else works out as it should.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

How fashion is helping fuel Giants' Saquon Barkley, 49ers' Christian McCaffrey during 2022 rebounds

If the 2022 NFL season ended today, the Giants and 49ers would square off to open the playoffs. It sounds normal now, but it would've been mildly stunning in September: New York entered the year with a rookie head coach, a decidedly iffy first-round quarterback, and little financial wiggle room for improvement. San Francisco, meanwhile, lost QB Trey Lance to a season-ending injury, and would go on to lose backup Jimmy Garoppolo as well.
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez’s efforts to take full control of the Minnesota Timberwolves are continuing on schedule. Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore exercised their option to purchase another 20 percent share of the Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The two had until the end of Saturday... The post Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching

Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Has Deebo's contract made him expendable?

If the 49ers are able to win their next two games, it will represent the longest regular-season-concluding win streak in franchise history. The 49ers’ spot in the playoffs is secure. They most likely will be either the second or third seed in the NFC. The final two games of...
NBC Sports

Bears: “No timeline” for announcing new team president/CEO

The Bears are looking for a new president and CEO. On Thursday, a report emerged that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a “strong candidate” for the job. The Bears have responded by pointing out that there is no timetable for announcing the successor to long-time team president Ted Phillips.

Comments / 0

Community Policy