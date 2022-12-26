Read full article on original website
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Michael Irvin on 49ers QB Brock Purdy: “Why wasn’t it like this with Trey Lance?”
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been impressive in the last four games for the San Francisco 49ers. The team lost Jimmy Garoppolo—after losing Trey Lance early in the season—and hasn't missed a beat with the seventh-round draft pick at the helm of Kyle Shanahan's offense. Purdy's not just a seventh-rounder but the last overall pick in this year's draft.
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
Does George Kittle’s improvisation upset Kyle Shanahan? 49ers coach responds
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't a fan of improvisation. Instead, he likes his players to follow the script he lays out in his game plan, believing that doing so will ensure wins on game days. So some thought that tight end George Kittle's move to steal a touchdown away from teammate Ray-Ray McCloud against the Washington Commanders might have frustrated the meticulous head coach.
Cowboys LOOK: 'Artic' Color Rush Uniforms for Titans Has Surprising New Feature
The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field Thursday against the Tennessee Titans in the freshly revealed color rush uniforms.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan isn’t taking Raiders lightly after Derek Carr is benched for Jarrett Stidham
The San Francisco 49ers might have a little easier time earning their ninth consecutive win of the season. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that he is benching quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham, calling it "an opportunity to evaluate a younger player." Carr's future could...
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
Packers-Vikings Tickets Among Most Expensive of NFL Week 17
The Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Here's how to get into the game with SI Tickets.
NBC Sports
Lovie Smith on Texans getting top pick: Things work out the way they should in the end
The Texans are currently in position to earn the first overall draft pick in 2023, but that spot is less secure thanks to their win over the Titans last weekend. Should they win again in the final two weeks of the season, they may wind up with a better record than the Bears but head coach Lovie Smith said that’s not something that is on the mind of his team as they prepare to face the Jaguars and Colts. Smith said “if you compete, you compete to win” and everything else works out as it should.
FOX Sports
49ers' top-ranked defense major challenge for new Raiders QB
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about Las Vegas' new starter. Stidham is a big unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and...
NFL playoff picture: AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 17
With just a handful of teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has a clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 17. NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios. NFL Communications just released the official scenario with tie-breakers...
CBS Sports
How fashion is helping fuel Giants' Saquon Barkley, 49ers' Christian McCaffrey during 2022 rebounds
If the 2022 NFL season ended today, the Giants and 49ers would square off to open the playoffs. It sounds normal now, but it would've been mildly stunning in September: New York entered the year with a rookie head coach, a decidedly iffy first-round quarterback, and little financial wiggle room for improvement. San Francisco, meanwhile, lost QB Trey Lance to a season-ending injury, and would go on to lose backup Jimmy Garoppolo as well.
Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves
Alex Rodriguez’s efforts to take full control of the Minnesota Timberwolves are continuing on schedule. Rodriguez and business partner Marc Lore exercised their option to purchase another 20 percent share of the Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The two had until the end of Saturday... The post Alex Rodriguez takes big step toward taking control of Timberwolves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Davante Adams had a straightforward reaction to Derek Carr benching
Josh McDaniels' controversial decision could have long-term consequences in Las Vegas. The Raiders head coach told reporters Wednesday the team is benching long-time starter Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season and will start former New England Patriots backup Jarrett Stidham at quarterback in Weeks 17 and 18.
NBC Sports
49ers overreactions: Has Deebo's contract made him expendable?
If the 49ers are able to win their next two games, it will represent the longest regular-season-concluding win streak in franchise history. The 49ers’ spot in the playoffs is secure. They most likely will be either the second or third seed in the NFC. The final two games of...
NBC Sports
Bears: “No timeline” for announcing new team president/CEO
The Bears are looking for a new president and CEO. On Thursday, a report emerged that Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a “strong candidate” for the job. The Bears have responded by pointing out that there is no timetable for announcing the successor to long-time team president Ted Phillips.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: I hope Eric Bieniemy gets a head-coaching job, I’d rather not have it be in Denver
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said for years that he thinks Eric Bieniemy should be a head coach, and he continues to say so. But he’s hoping not to have to coach against him twice a year. Asked about Bieniemy’s head-coaching candidacy this week after the Broncos’ job...
