ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Dennis Allen was asked if Saints regret trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Here's what he said.

The New Orleans Saints will line up against a very familiar face Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when they play the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time since he was drafted to New Orleans in 2019, the Saints have to view CJ Gardner-Johnson as an opponent rather than a teammate. He’s a defensive back for the Eagles now. New Orleans surprisingly traded Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia back in the offseason, early into the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30 to be exact.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2022 Birmingham Bowl, Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
CONWAY, SC
NOLA.com

2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin: TV, time, Bayou Bets staff picks

In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
MADISON, WI
NOLA.com

Alvin Kamara misses 2nd straight practice, while the Eagles see their quarterback return

Running back Alvin Kamara missed his second consecutive day of New Orleans Saints practice, while the Philadelphia Eagles saw the return of their most important player. Kamara’s absence was again related to a personal reason, the specifics of which the team did not disclose. The Saints were also without running back Dwayne Washington, who continues to miss time while he navigates cluster migraines, leaving David Johnson, Eno Benjamin and practice squad player Derrick Gore as the team’s only running backs at practice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NOLA.com

Get out of Zion’s way! Pels’ superstar returns to score career-high 43, final 14 in 119-118 win

Good morning, Pelicans fans. Let’s take a step back from football for just a moment to relish in Zion Williamson’s return after a three-game layoff from his stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. One thing for sure is New Orleans would have had no chance to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves without him on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy