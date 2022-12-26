Read full article on original website
Dennis Allen was asked if Saints regret trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Here's what he said.
The New Orleans Saints will line up against a very familiar face Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when they play the Philadelphia Eagles. For the first time since he was drafted to New Orleans in 2019, the Saints have to view CJ Gardner-Johnson as an opponent rather than a teammate. He’s a defensive back for the Eagles now. New Orleans surprisingly traded Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia back in the offseason, early into the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30 to be exact.
2022 Birmingham Bowl, Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina: TV, time and Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
Chargers' Bosa returns to practice for 1st time in 3 months
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa took part in 15 snaps during Thursday's practice after he was designated to return from injured reserve
Demario Davis reflects on 1st Pro Bowl honor: 'The only thing I can feel is grateful'
More than a decade into his professional football career, Saints linebacker Demario Davis made the Pro Bowl team for the first time this season. The general conversation around the honor has generally gone something like this: What took so long?. “It’s about time,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “Some...
2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin: TV, time, Bayou Bets staff picks
In case you missed it, the Bayou Bets crew is holding their second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2023.
Alvin Kamara misses 2nd straight practice, while the Eagles see their quarterback return
Running back Alvin Kamara missed his second consecutive day of New Orleans Saints practice, while the Philadelphia Eagles saw the return of their most important player. Kamara’s absence was again related to a personal reason, the specifics of which the team did not disclose. The Saints were also without running back Dwayne Washington, who continues to miss time while he navigates cluster migraines, leaving David Johnson, Eno Benjamin and practice squad player Derrick Gore as the team’s only running backs at practice.
Jeff Duncan: Don't look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are making a playoff run
Each year at this point in the NFL season, a team catches fire and makes a playoff run. The Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers are technically the hottest teams in the league, having won seven and eight consecutive games, respectively. But the team no one wants to play right now is the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ken Stickney: Standing by their teammates, Alabama and Kansas State players show loyalty
As postseason football games go, the Allstate Sugar Bowl is a great one, an opportunity for coaches and players to compete at the highest level for college athletes. It’s a great opportunity, as well, for fans to see superb athletes at their best. It’s been that way since 1935.
Get out of Zion’s way! Pels’ superstar returns to score career-high 43, final 14 in 119-118 win
Good morning, Pelicans fans. Let’s take a step back from football for just a moment to relish in Zion Williamson’s return after a three-game layoff from his stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. One thing for sure is New Orleans would have had no chance to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves without him on Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.
Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved last week? Here's the Saints OC's answer
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael spoke for the first time since the team’s win against the Cleveland Browns last week, and offered an explanation for one of the persistent questions after that game: Why did it take so long to get Taysom Hill involved?. Though Hill lined...
Alvin Kamara was missing from Wednesday's Saints practice. Here's the full injury report.
Running back Alvin Kamara was absent from the New Orleans Saints’ practice Wednesday, the team’s first in preparation for Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania. His quadricep was listed on the opening injury report, along with a non-injury related personal reason. Saints coach...
